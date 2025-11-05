Insider Says 'Teams Plan to Inquire' About Availability of Nationals Star CJ Abrams
Trade rumors are going to surround the Washington Nationals all offseason.
With MacKenzie Gore at the top of the rumor mill, other players could potentially be targets of teams around Major League Baseball with Paul Toboni officially taking over in the nation's capital and wanting to put his stamp on things.
How aggressive the young executive is going to be isn't clear. But it sounds like the phone lines are going to be buzzing on Toboni's end, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reported CJ Abrams is going to be targeted this winter.
"While the Nationals have a franchise-caliber player in outfielder James Wood, teams plan to inquire about their willingness to trade left-hander MacKenzie Gore, who is two years from reaching free agency, and shortstop CJ Abrams, who will hit the open market after the 2028 season," the insider reported.
Could Nationals Actually Consider Trading CJ Abrams?
Moving Gore would be understandable. He hasn't quite lived up to the billing as one of the best young pitchers in baseball, even if the past two years have proven he has that type of ceiling. And with two more seasons of club control remaining, he could generate a monster return package.
But when it comes to Abrams, shipping him out of town would be shocking. While he has had his struggles playing defense at shortstop, he is an offensive weapon who is still just 25 years old. And following the best season of his MLB career this year where he finished third out of Washington's everyday players in OPS+ (111) and was 13th among qualified shortstops in wRC+ (107), trading someone like him would be questionable at best.
That's why it doesn't seem likely the Nationals would make this deal, no matter how much Toboni could get back in return for Abrams. Still, with that smoke out there, this will be something to keep an eye on throughout the winter.
Again, it's not clear exactly how aggressive Toboni is going to be during his first offseason in charge. However, there seems to be an expectation out there that some things could get shaken up, as the player development guru tries to get some of his preferred prospects into Washington's pipeline.
If there is going to be a blockbuster this winter, then Gore is the most likely trade chip. But with teams reportedly eyeing Abrams and willing to make calls on his availability, that situation has to be monitored until there is a resolution one way or another.