KBO Record Setter Viewed As Ideal Fit for Nationals This Offseason
Because it's unclear how the Washington Nationals are going to operate this offseason, just about everything is on the table when discussing the possibilities of what the front office might do.
That means the dream of signing Pete Alonso or Josh Naylor to take over first base is still alive, while the idea of adding a high-end starting pitcher like Dylan Cease or a couple of premier relief arms is still viable.
However, based on the background of Paul Toboni, most of his attention will likely be spent on fortifying the farm system and building towards the future, especially now that he has to add a ton more minor league players to the organization.
So additions will probably be made on the margins as the Nationals search for buy-low candidates. And with that in mind, Sam Sallick of Federal Baseball has named Cody Ponce as someone this team should pursue this winter.
Cody Ponce Set Records in Korea This Season
"The Nats should be all over this. Ponce has a chance to be a mid-rotation arm and he will not be expensive. ... He could come back to the US and just not be able to cope with the better hitting. However, any pitcher that does not cost a fortune in the free agent market has risk. I think this is a risk worth taking for Paul Toboni, who I am sure is looking to be creative this offseason," he wrote.
The right-hander looks like a classic overseas reclamation project. The 2015 second-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019, flamed out during his first stint in the majors.
After a solid showing during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign where he posted a 3.18 ERA across five appearances (three starts), he wasn't able to keep the good form going the following year when his ERA was 7.04 across 15 outings (two starts).
He was released by the Pirates after that season. But instead of fighting for a roster spot with another MLB organization, he decided to go overseas and play in Japan. Then following pitching two years with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, he left for Korea to play in the KBO with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles.
That turned out to be a great decision, because not only did Ponce make history this past season with what he did on the mound, but it also has major league teams interested in bringing him back stateside.
One of the reasons why Ponce has been able to turn his career around is by changing his pitch mix. Sallick highlighted the alterations that were made, with the new "kick-changeup" being his go-to offspeed pitch that has paired well with his increase in velocity.
The fact Ponce has made adjustments to his game instead of just trying to do the same things overseas that he did in the United States is a good sign. That means he has a better chance of sticking in the MLB if he does come back this offseason.
It's hard to argue the 31-year-old shouldn't be a real target of Washington's this winter. They need starting rotation help, and if they are not going to shop in the expensive aisle, then they need to get the most bang for their buck.
Ponce looks like he can be that guy for them.