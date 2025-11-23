Nationals Bring Back Intriguing Shortstop-Turned-Pitcher in Latest Move

Paul Toboni continues to operate on the margins when it comes to this Washington Nationals roster.

His first move was to sign minor league pitcher Eddy Yean. Because so many players in their pipeline opted to become free agents this offseason, building an organization where there is depth throughout its entirety will be important.

Toboni was back at it again when it came to retaining a pitcher, as Matt Eddy of Baseball America reported the Nationals re-signed Erick Mejia to a minor league deal. The shortstop-turned-pitcher, who made the transition in March of 2025, reached Triple-A Rochester by the end of this year.

How Did Erick Mejia Perform in 2025?

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Going from being a position player to a pitcher isn't easy, especially at the age of 30. But that's exactly what the right-hander did in March when he announced his intention to convert. For a while, it didn't seem like that would be a route he needed to take during his career.

Despite being part of multiple trades at the beginning stages of his time as a professional, he eventually made his major league debut in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals at the end of the year. He appeared in just nine games where he went 5-for-22 with four RBIs. But in 2020, he didn't have a good showing across eight contests with one hit in 14 at-bats.

That was the last time Mejia appeared in The Show. He joined the Nationals in November 2022 on a minor league deal. He was unable to work his way back up to the majors as a position player and decided to see if he could do it as a pitcher going forward.

Based on what he did in 2025, there's a chance that could happen. Mejia posted a 4.59 ERA across 45 total outings. He began at Single-A and was promoted to Double-A, where he got the majority of his work. There, he had a 2.33 ERA in 24 appearances. He struck out 28 batters in 27 innings pitched, but he also walked 21. Still, that earned him his first crack at Triple-A, where it was clear he has some work to do since he struggled with a 10.80 ERA across 11 outings.

Could Erick Mejia Be Option for Nationals in 2026?

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There's no doubt Washington is looking for help across the board when it comes to their MLB pitching staff. The fact they decided to bring Mejia back on a minor league deal means he at least is in the mix since he logged innings for Triple-A Rochester this year.

The Nationals will need to see a lot more out of him before they call him up to the majors, but there at least is some intriguing stuff there with him since he had 58 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched during his first time pitching as a professional.

Perhaps the incoming coaching staff and front office can get the most out of Mejia, making this transition one that benefits both the player and the team. Regardless, this will be a story to keep an eye on throughout the spring and regular season, as the shortstop-turned-pitcher could be making his MLB debut on the mound at some point in 2026 if everything goes well.

