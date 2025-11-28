Nationals Top Prospect Eli Willits Deemed Best 17-Year-Old in Baseball

The Washington Nationals shocked a lot of people when they took Eli Willits No. 1 in the 2025 draft.

Ethan Holliday was the consensus top player for a long time by multiple different evaluators. Then Kade Anderson threw his name into that mix after he was sensational for LSU during the College World Series. However, the Nationals decided to go in a different direction, taking a chance on the 17-year-old shortstop who also has major league pedigree in his family.

The sample size is small, but Washington's decision doesn't look to be a disastrous one. Willits was impressive right out of the gate, as he got things started with a three-hit game in his debut and had a nine-game hit streak to start his professional career.

He cooled down a bit towards the end, but it was an eye-catching showing by the youngster at the Single-A level with a slash line of .300/.397/.360 across 15 contests.

Eli Willits Named Best 17-Year-Old Prospect

Because he was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, that is naturally going to bring a lot of attention. But his game can also do the talking, and that's why Ben Weinrib of MLB Pipeline named Willits the best 17-year-old prospect in the sport.

"Willits may be the third-youngest No. 1 overall pick in history, but he stands out for his polished approach at the plate. A switch-hitter who's better from the left side, the Oklahoma native has perhaps the highest upside in this year's Draft class because of his bat-to-ball skills and impressive motor that should help maximize his impressive toolset. The son of former big leaguer Reggie, he appears to be a safe bet to stick at shortstop as well," he wrote.

That is a good sign for Nationals fans. There hasn't been a ton of success in the draft the past few years, but there's a chance Willits could become a real impact player for them in the majors at some point down the line.

Easy to forget that Eli Willits is just 17 years old when you watch him operate at shortstop. One of the several athletic plays he made in his brief 15 game pro debut. pic.twitter.com/MOzpAHbNfQ — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) November 2, 2025

As someone with elite tools both at the plate and in the field at shortstop, Willits has a massive ceiling. Ranked as the 15th-best prospect in baseball already, the possibilities of what he could turn into under this new regime should have this fan base excited.

It will be interesting to see how he performs during his first full professional season next year. He's turning 18 in December, which still makes him on the younger end of things even at the Single-A level. How fast Washington decides to move him up through the pipeline will also be something to keep an eye on if he finds early success.

But there's no doubt the Nationals seem to have a good one on their hands at this point in time. And the fact he is considered to be the best prospect at his age only adds to that sentiment.

