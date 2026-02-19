Nationals' Eli Willits Gets Glowing Praise, Could Be 'Franchise-Altering Star'

FanGraphs released their top 100 prospects for the 2026 season, and Washington Nationals 2025 first overall pick Eli Willits came in at No. 15.

What got him drafted in that coveted spot was his advanced hit tool and elite defense. That was showcased during 15 games with Single-A Fredericksburg when he slashed .300/.397/.360 with a double, triple and five RBIs, which made it easy to see why he is so high up in prospect rankings.

He was given a Future Value of 55 on the 20-80 scouting scale by FanGraphs, which is a major reason why he came in at No. 15 in their rankings. That is exciting on its own, but it's the 18-year-old's scouting report that really should have this fanbase excited about what Willits could become.

Eli Willits Has True Five-Tool Potential

"Willits' youth makes it easier to project that he'll add relevant strength to his medium frame over the course of the next several years, and if that comes to fruition, we're talking about a true five-tool player. His track record as an amateur hitter was outstanding and he's a great shortstop defender — power is arguably the only piece of his prospect puzzle that's currently missing," FanGraphs stated.

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds as an 18-year-old, there is tons of room to grow into a frame that can produce power. However, it's not a certainty that's going to happen, which is why his Future Value for raw and game power was given a 45 on the 20-80 scale.

The Nationals have to hope his power eventually comes over the course of his professional career. Because if he adds that element to his game, then Willits could become one of the best players at his position in the majors.

Elite Defense Is Calling Card of Eli Willits

Washington knows the struggles that comes from having a poor defender at shortstop, and it's a reason why current starter and young star CJ Abrams could eventually be moved out of that position. But it doesn't seem like that's going to be a problem for Willits at any point in his career.

"... we don't want Willits to get too big, because excellent shortstop defense is a big part of his star-level forecast. He's a plus infield athlete with great range and body control, and he made some sensational plays in the hole to his right after the draft, adjusting well to the speed of the pro game," stated FanGraphs.

It will be interesting to see how the youngster progresses the further up the minor league ladder he climbs. But it seems clear that his defense at shortstop is not going to hold him back from becoming an MLB player at any point.

Eli Willits Could Become 'Franchise-Altering Star'

The closing statement made by FanGraphs about Willits is what should get the juices flowing for Nationals fans, though. He has a chance to truly be special, and his addition to the current crop of stars could be a key piece in getting them back into contender status.

"Willits' defense gives him a relatively high floor, and his feel for contact makes him a good bet to be an everyday shortstop eventually, but his profile's X-factor is his power, which could make him a franchise-altering star with sufficient growth," they wrote.

Having a true five-tool player at shortstop if Willits adds a power-hitting aspect to his game would be huge for Washington. And it's a major reason why the 18-year-old might be the most important prospect in their entire farm system.

