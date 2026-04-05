Nationals' Flaws Were on Display Throughout Three-Game Sweep vs. Dodgers

During the Washington Nationals' day off on Thursday before the start of their first homestand of the 2026 season, they had to be feeling pretty good about themselves.

Not only did they take two out of three against the Chicago Cubs to begin the year, but they were competitive against the Philadelphia Phillies and should have won that series, as well. However, things are in a much different place now following a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the flaws of the Nationals were on full display throughout the weekend.

Entering the season, everyone knew the pitching staff was a weak point of this roster. And while some upgrades were made, there were still questions if this unit could get Washington into the winner's circle on a consistent basis. Well, after three games facing the Dodgers, that group was exposed.

Starting Pitching Got Ripped Apart

Washington Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Veteran right-hander Miles Mikolas was tasked with getting things started for the Nationals in Game 1 of this set. Following two innings of good work, things went off the rails for the righty. Los Angeles tagged him for a club-record 11 earned runs by the time the book was closed on his afternoon, as he looked completely overmatched by the opposing hitters. To be fair, the Dodgers do that to a ton of pitchers. But this was the second start where Mikolas struggled, which is a concern.

Jake Irvin was better than Mikolas during his start in Game 2, but not by much. He gave up six earned runs in four innings. However, things were virtually over after the first inning when the right-hander gave up a two-run double to Freddie Freeman. After that, Los Angeles scored three more in the second and another in the third, which gave them a comfortable lead they didn't relinquish.

The only bright spot for the starters in this three-game series was Foster Griffin, who did enough where he should have been credited with his second straight win in as many starts on Sunday. The left-hander was brilliant with just one earned run allowed on five hits across five innings pitched with six strikeouts and three walks. While he got into some trouble, he was able to get out of it and keep the Nationals in the game until the bullpen blew it once again.

Bullpen Is Starting to Show Major Issues

Washington Nationals pitcher PJ Poulin | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

At times, this bullpen has shown some flashes of being improved compared to last year. But at the same time, they have now directly blown two late leads against the Phillies and Dodgers that have cost the Nationals wins, just like they did throughout last season.

With a 6-1 lead entering the top of the sixth inning, lefty PJ Poulin gave up a two-run homer with two outs. Things came unglued in the top of the eighth when Los Angeles jumped all over veteran reliever Cionel Perez. The left-hander gave up a single, a double, a walk, a two-run single and a walk before he was pulled from the game without recording a single out. That put a ton of pressure on Clayton Beeter to limit the damage, which he wasn't able to do when he allowed an RBI force out and sacrifice fly that put the Dodgers on top.

Overall, the relievers gave up seven earned runs on Sunday, and it once again cost Washington a chance to win the game after their starting pitcher was dominant and the offense did enough for the team to leave with a victory.

Things will continue to be a work in progress for the Nationals when it comes to their pitching staff, as it was clear during this series that both units still have major issues that need to be fixed.