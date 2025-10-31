Nationals' Late-Season Addition Elects to Become Free Agent
The offseason is underway for the Washington Nationals, and it's clear they are fully ushering in a new era of baseball for this franchise based on the hires that have been made.
Not only were they able to pluck up-and-coming executive Paul Toboni away from the Boston Red Sox to become the Nationals' new president of baseball operations, but the hires he has made -- including other executives from the Red Sox and Blake Butera to become the manager -- signals things are going to be run differently in the nation's capital.
While free agency won't officially get underway until the World Series ends, Washington has already seen two of their notable bullpen arms elect to become free agents after they were outrighted to Triple-A Rochester.
Now, another player who was with the Nationals this year has decided to do the same, as Jorge Alfaro also elected free agency after he cleared waivers following getting outrighted to Triple-A.
Alfaro was a late-season addition by Washington. Signed to a major league deal in September to solidify the catcher position following multiple injuries taking place, the veteran appeared in 14 games down the stretch for the Nationals and was solid with a 10-for-39 effort and three RBIs.
Once upon a time, Alfaro was seen as a future star in the sport when he headlined the massive Cole Hamels to the Texas Rangers trade in 2015. But despite the high-prospect pedigree Alfaro had, it just didn't quite pop for him in the bigs.
That has resulted in him bouncing around the league after the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins both figured out he couldn't be their everyday catcher. And now, he'll look for another home following stints with the San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox and the Nationals.
How Nationals Catching Situation Sets Up Now
With Alfaro no longer in the mix, that leaves Keibert Ruiz, Riley Adams and Drew Millas -- who's currently on the 60-day injured list -- on the 40-man roster. C.J. Stubbs was also outrighted to Triple-A Rochester, so he's a depth piece still in the organization.
The trio of Ruiz, Adams and Millas doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in that unit, though. Ruiz has been a disappointment in his career ever since signing his contract extension, and the concussion issues he dealt with this year doesn't bode well for his long-term viability moving forward. Adams and Millas have had some nice moments, but they should not be everyday catchers on a team that is trying to compete.
Still, it feels like this could be the group Washington rolls with heading into 2026, with the hope that Ruiz is able to figure some things out now that a new regime will be in place. While that likely isn't exciting for the fanbase, there also aren't a whole lot of better options out there unless the team is willing to spend money.