Nationals Make Key Business Hire by Bringing in Jason Sinnarajah

Much of the attention surrounding the Washington Nationals this offseason has been regarding the rebuilding of the baseball operations team, and for good reason.

The hiring of 35-year-old Paul Toboni has brought in a complete youth movement, with his front office and coaching hires reflecting that. This has created excitement for the future of the Nationals on the baseball field, as it signals this is an organization moving in the right direction when it comes to the modern game.

However, on Tuesday, Washington made another notable hire. But this time, it was on the business side of things when it was announced that Jason Sinnarajah had been hired to become the team's new president of business operations.

"I am honored and excited to join the Washington Nationals at such a pivotal moment in the franchise's history,” said Sinnarajah, per MLB.com. "The organization has a clear vision for the future—one built on innovation, excellence and a deep commitment to the fans and the D.C. community that my family and I are excited to make our home. I look forward to working alongside Paul and this talented staff to build an organization that benefits our players and our fans, and which sets the standard for organizations within and beyond Major League Baseball."

This hire is the latest attempt to align all parts of the organization, as Sinnarajah will try to get the business side of things on the same page as the baseball side of things to move the Nationals into their next era.

"Jason is a transformative leader with a proven track record of using data and innovation to enhance the fan experience and drive organizational excellence," Nationals owner Mark Lerner stated. "By creating the President of Business Operations role, we are ensuring that our business strategy is as modern and forward-thinking as our baseball strategy. We believe Jason is the ideal person to lead the Nationals into a bright future."

Jason Sinnarajah's Background

Sinnarajah is coming from the Kansas City Royals where he was the senior vice president and chief operating officer. According to MLB.com, "he led a revitalization of the stadium experience, including the implementation of cutting-edge fan entry technology and a reimagined concessions program."

He began his previous role with the Royals back in 2023. Prior to that, he was the senior vice president of business administration with the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League, a position he held from 2020 to 2023.

What makes Sinnarajah's background so interesting is that he isn't someone who solely has worked in sports. He previously worked for Google for five years where he was a business process manager before getting promoted to the global product partnerships team. After that, he got into sports with the then-Cleveland Indians in 2012 on the strategy and business analytics side.

Sinnarajah held that role until 2015 when he became the vice president of global strategy and business development with The Weather Company, before becoming the senior vice president of strategy and growth for Ziff Davis in 2017. He had that job until he left for the Bills in 2020.

It will be interesting to see what he brings to the table for the Nationals. But there is no doubt that this is another exciting hire for this franchise and fanbase.

