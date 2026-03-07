Nationals Outfielder Says He's 'Gotten More Instruction' This Spring Than Ever Before

When the Washington Nationals made the decision to fire their longtime executive Mike Rizzo and World Series-winning manager Dave Martinez in the middle of the season last year, that was a sign this franchise could be ready for some major changes.

But perhaps no one predicted what was to come this winter, as a complete youth movement swept through the nation's capital with the hiring of then-35-year-old Paul Toboni to become the team's next president of baseball operations and the subsequent hiring of 33-year-old Blake Butera to become the manager.

Add in the youthfulness of the others throughout the front office and on this coaching staff, and it's clear owner Mark Lerner and the rest of the decision makers were ready for a complete 180-degree turn when it came to the baseball side of this organization.

However, while sweeping changes can be exciting, there is always risk involved. And that is especially true when many of these hires are stepping into their elevated roles for the first time in their careers.

Thankfully, it seems like this new Nationals staff, front office and player development team is going to be a hit, as they are already night and day different from the previous regime.

Robert Hassell III Says This Is Most Coaching He's Ever Gotten

Robert Hassell III of the Washington Nationals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Robert Hassell III made some eye-opening comments when he was speaking with 106.7 The Fan. Not only did he say this spring training is the most coaching he's ever received since joining Washington's operation, but it's also more than anything he got while he was with the San Diego Padres.

"I've gotten more instruction from these guys here in this spring training than I have in five years being in pro ball," he stated.

Hassell went on to say that he spoke with some of the hitting coaches about his personal tendency to tilt his shoulders upwards in search of more power. That has caused him to clip balls or roll them over. But after his conversation with the coaches, they went to work on correcting that and he ended up with two line drive hits during a game.

So far this spring, Hassell's performance at the plate has been a pleasant surprise. It could cause him to have a greater role during the early part of the season if he keeps this going ahead of Opening Day. Finding his stroke in the upper levels has been a challenge for him, so hopefully the coaching by this staff can help him unlock something at the age of 24.

Nationals Staff Getting Glowing Reviews This Spring

Pitcher Clayton Beeter and manager Blake Butera of the Washington Nationals having a conversation | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Hassell wasn't the only one who had glowing things to say about this new regime. Daylen Lile had a pretty pointed comment when he said, "we're not in the dark ages anymore" when discussing the direction this franchise is taking.

Lile went on to discuss the embrace of technology that has happened across the board throughout the baseball side of things in Washington. That was to be expected with so many of the front office members being young and coming from forward-thinking organizations. But it was still a foreign thing for many of the players who have been part of this franchise.

The Pulse armband Nationals pitchers are wearing this spring is a huge step in the right direction. The hope is that it will help reduce arm injuries, which is something that has plagued them for a long time. But it's clear the differences between the current regime and the past one hasn't stopped at just technology.

With Hassell painting a vivid picture of how the coaching staff has helped him work on things this spring, it's safe to assume that's taking place with other hitters, as well. And if that is the case, it's exciting to think about what these young players could turn into in a couple of years.