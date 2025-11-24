Nationals Predicted to Sign 49-Home Run Slugger in What Would Be Shocking Move

It's still a mystery how the Washington Nationals are going to operate this offseason.

With Paul Toboni taking over as president of baseball operations, there was a thought that he'd put his imprint on this roster immediately when he could ahead of the non-tender deadline. Notable names were brought up as possible cut candidates, but ultimately, Toboni decided to tender contracts to all seven arbitration-eligible players in what was a surprising move.

Perhaps he's saving a big splash for later, with the continued trade speculation that features MacKenize Gore at the top of the list. But the 2026 Opening Day roster prediction put together by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report sees the Nationals landing a high-profile free agent.

Nationals Have Eugenio Suarez Playing Third Base on Opening Day

In Reuter's lineup prediction, he has Eugenio Suarez playing third base for Washington on Opening Day. That would be a massive splash considering they would be adding a slugger coming of a 49-homer season who was the toast of the trade deadline.

This move would also result in Brady House moving to first base in Reuter's mind, with the star prospect filing a clear hole of need by shifting over to the cold corner instead of manning things at third like he did when he was called up in 2025.

"Eugenio Suarez is an interesting case as a player coming off a 49-homer campaign where much of that damage came during the first half of the season. His second-half slump, coupled with the fact that he is 34 years old, could limit his market to two-year deals and eventually drive him toward a team like the Nationals," Reuter wrote.

Should Nationals Consider Going After Eugenio Suarez?

There might not have been a bigger first-half story than what Suarez did when he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Before the All-Star break, he slashed .250/.320/.569 with 31 home runs and 78 RBIs. But he slowed down following his trade to the Seattle Mariners, where slashed .196/.267/.463 and hit 18 homers with 40 RBIs.

That likely will scare a few teams off, especially considering his high swing-and-miss stuff. But for a projected two-year, $30 million deal, should Washington actually consider going after the slugger to add some real pop to their lineup?

In my opinion, no.

If Toboni is ready to tear things down further -- using trades of Gore and potentially CJ Abrams to get there -- then it would make no sense to sign Suarez. And while signing the veteran slugger would at least add some excitement for the fanbase if he's able to replicate the success he had this year, it's not worth displacing House at this point in his career, who's never played first base and was worth two outs above average at the hot corner in 2025 with home-run upside of his own.

