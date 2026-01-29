Nationals Sign Sergio Alcantara, Retain Two Other Key Pieces

Right now, the baseball world might be focused on a possible CJ Abrams trade after the Washington Nationals finally shipped out MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers. But the front office continues to plug away to create organizational depth this offseason.

The latest move made was signing infielder Sergio Alcantara to a minor league deal, as first reported by MLB insider Francys Romero. The 29-year-old journeyman last was on the MLB stage for a game with the San Francisco Giants this past season. And before that, his most recent appearance came in 2022 with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.

Originally signed by the Diamondbacks as an international free agent back in 2012, Alcantara has always struggled at the plate, even during his minor league career. More known for his glove than his bat at this point, the sure-handed defender has at least turned into a utility man who can play all three positions left of first base.

How much he factors into the Nationals' plans will be interesting to see, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Abrams. However, at the very least, Alcantara gives them another depth option to call upon as needed if he remains with the franchise post-spring.

Riley Adams Accepts Outright Assignment to Triple-A

The other bit of news that came out is veteran catcher Riley Adams accepted the outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester, per Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. Adams was designated for assignment following the waiver claim of reliever Gus Varland, and there was a thought his time with the organization could be over.

The fact he had already agreed to a one-year deal with Washington for the 2026 campaign after he was tendered a contract earlier in the offseason also made it seem like the two sides were destined for a split. But instead of electing to become a free agent, he opted to return.

Andry Lara Gets Outrighted to Triple-A After Clearing Waivers

When Andry Lara was designated for assignment as the corresponding move following the waiver claim of utility man Mickey Gasper, there were many in the fanbase confused by that decision. After all, Lara was still considered a top 30 prospect by MLB Pipeline despite his poor showing in his first taste of major league action.

Seeing the 23-year-old clear waivers was the best-case scenario for the Nationals, though. And he'll now get to continue working on things in the minors with a new coaching staff in the hopes that he can find something that will allow him to be effective in The Show.

