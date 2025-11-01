Nationals Star Prospect Seaver King Leads Arizona Fall League in This Category
It's safe to say this past season wasn't something anyone envisioned from Washington Nationals' 2024 first-round pick Seaver King.
After showing he could flat out hit during his collegiate career, the expectation was that his hit tool would seamlessly translate into the professional ranks, which was one of the reasons why the Nationals took him 10th overall.
But following a good showing across 20 games at Single-A ball after he was drafted, King had a measly slash line of .244/.294/.337 with just six home runs and 30 extra-base hits across 125 total games at High-A and Double-A.
Washington decided to send him out to the Arizona Fall League for him to work on some things and hopefully find a rhythm. And it's safe to say that decision has been the right one based on what he has done out in the desert thus far.
Seaver King Leads AFL in RBIs
Now that the AFL is about halfway done, it's a good time to take a look and see how players have performed across the showcase circuit. And for King, one thing stands out: he is leading the Arizona Fall League in RBIs with 24 at the time of writing.
King has played 14 games and has driven in almost two runs per contest. He also is slashing .377/.460/.623 with two homers, five doubles and a triple. While he's been rung up 12 times, he's drawn six walks and has stolen three bases without getting caught once.
That is a huge step forward for King, the current seventh-ranked prospect in Washington's pipeline. There were some questions if he would be able to figure things out based on how poorly things went this past season, but his performance in the Arizona Fall League thus far has at least inspired confidence that he has a higher ceiling than he showed in 2025.
It should be pointed out that the AFL is a hitter-friendly environment, so some of his numbers could be a bit inflated. However, for him to stand out in this fashion against some of the best prospects in the sport is a great sign.
Carrying this over to the minor leagues will be a crucial thing for King. After reaching Double-A Harrisburg this year, he likely will start there in 2026 with an opportunity to play his way up to Triple-A and be a late-season promotion for his MLB debut.
While there was a bad taste in everyone's mouth regarding how King looked this year during the minor league season, he has turned things around in the Arizona Fall League and has been one of the clear standouts through the first part of the event.