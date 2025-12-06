Nationals Trade Jose A. Ferrer to Mariners, Get Back Star Catching Prospect

The Washington Nationals have not been strangers to trade rumors this offseason, but now there is something that actually took place on that front.

Following a report that the Seattle Mariners were eyeing Nationals left-handed reliever Jose A. Ferrer in a potential deal, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reported that the two sides agreed to a trade that will send the big lefty to the Pacific Northwest.

Golden later revealed the return for the Nationals. They will get back star catching prospect Harry Ford and Single-A right-handed pitcher Isaac Lyon in exchange for Ferrer.

The return for Ferrer: catcher Harry Ford and pitcher Isaac Lyon. https://t.co/ULDLUVZdF3 — Andrew Golden (@andrewcgolden) December 6, 2025

It goes without saying this is a major trade for Paul Toboni and his front office. Ferrer is a rising star reliever who is under team control through 2030. Based on what he did in the second half of this past season, there was a chance he could be the closer of Washington's future.

Due to that, the Nationals had to love what they were getting back in a potential deal, and it's safe to say that acquiring Ford in this trade is something that gives the entire fanbase and organization hope when it comes to the catcher position going forward.

Harry Ford Could Be Nationals Catcher of the Future

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There was real concern that the catching position wouldn't be addressed for Washington. After agreeing to a one-year contract with Riley Adams, it appeared like they were ready to keep the same unit in place with Adams backing up Keibert Ruiz.

Based on what occurred this past season, that was looking like a recipe for disaster. Ruiz suffered multiple concussions and there's no guarantee that he'll stay healthy and be productive if he's on the field. And when Adams had to play a larger role, he struggled.

That resulted in the Nationals having the least production at the catcher position across Major League Baseball in 2025, which is why everyone thought that some sort of addition would be made to that room.

Now they acquired Ford, who is the Mariners' current fourth-ranked prospect and No. 42 in baseball.

HARRY FORD WITH THE MARINERS WALK OFF !!!!



FIRST PLACE MARINERS!! pic.twitter.com/r1rE3j8z2Y — Seattle Mariners ON Tap (@MarinersONTap) September 12, 2025

The 22-year-old made his major league debut this past season. Across eight games, he went 1-for-6 with a game-winning RBI and three strikeouts. But the former 12th overall pick from the 2021 draft has been nothing short of impressive during his minor league career, which is why there is plenty to be excited about when he arrives in Washington.

Ford's slash line in the minors is .266/.405/.428. He's hit double-digit home runs in three out of his four full seasons, including blasting 16 at the Triple-A level this year where he also slashed .283/.408/.460 with 74 runs driven in.

Ford is an interesting catching prospect. He's super athletic but is still putting things together with the bat in his hands and behind the plate when it comes to his defense. However, his ceiling is massive, and there's a good chance he can become a star for the Nationals during his tenure.

More Nationals News