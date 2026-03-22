Nationals Trade Top 30 Prospect to Yankees in Interesting Deal

With Opening Day for the Washington Nationals just four days away at the time of writing, the prevailing thought is that they would be focusing on finalizing their roster for the season opener.

Instead, they put together a trade with the New York Yankees that saw them ship out a top 30 prospect in exchange for an infielder with big league experience. As first reported by Andrew Golden of The Baltimore Banner, the Nationals shipped right-handed pitcher Sean Paul Linan to the Yankees in exchange for Jorbit Vivas.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Vivas, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reported that Griff McGarry, who was Washington's 2025 Rule 5 Draft pick, was designated for assignment, which now gives the Philadelphia Phillies the chance to add him back to their organization.

All of that makes this an interesting trade, which means there is a lot to break down on the surface when it comes to why the Nationals might have decided to make this deal at this point in time.

Jorbit Vivas Gives Nationals Another Infield Option

New York Yankees infielder Jorbit Vivas | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Vivas made his major league debut last year. He wasn't impressive with a slash line of .161/.266/.250, one home run, two doubles and five RBIs across his 29 games, but he was much better coming up the minor league ranks and there is hope the 25-year-old can tap into that form in the bigs.

Still, there's no doubt this is an interesting move at this stage of the calendar. Depending on how manager Blake Butera and president of baseball operations Paul Toboni wanted to set their lineup on a daily basis, the rotating infielder bench players were expected to be Nasim Nunez, Andres Chaparro and Jose Tena. Now, with Vivas in the mix, it seems like Tena could have a reduced role or even get designated for assignment when Washington finalizes their Opening Day roster.

Shipping Out Sean Paul Linan Is Notable

Washington Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After being acquired ahead of last season's trade deadline, Linan was ranked 27th in the Nationals' pipeline entering the upcoming campaign. He was up and down last year with his performance, but there was some optimism that he could be more consistent in 2026. If that's going to be the case, then it will now be done with New York instead of Washington.

There are major questions about what Linan is going to be by the time he's ready for the MLB. Coming up as a starter during his minor league career, he's still searching for another pitch he can pair with his elite changeup, which makes it hard to project that he'll be a rotation piece in the bigs.

Still, trading a prospect who Mike DeBartolo landed from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Alex Call deal last year is notable because the interim GM at the time had done an incredible job at building this farm system before Toboni arrived. But since DeBartolo remained with the organization in an assistant GM role, he must have been involved in this decision on some level.

How all of this plays out will be the most interesting thing to follow, as Vivas seems like a stopgap bench solution for the Nationals while Linan could be a piece of the future for the Yankees depending on how he develops in their pipeline.