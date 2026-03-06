New Nationals Prospect Luis Perales Flashed His Elite Stuff in Team Debut

The second notable trade of the Paul Toboni era saw the Washington Nationals send high-floor left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett for high-ceiling right-handed pitcher Luis Perales.

Toboni is familiar with Perales from his time with the Boston Red Sox, and the hope is that this knowledge will help the Nationals unlock what the 22-year-old has to offer after he had just 12 appearances during the 2024 and 2025 seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

Well, Perales made his team debut against the New York Mets on Thursday. And the righty showed why there is so much hope that he can be a crucial part of this rotation in the future based on the elite stuff that was on display.

Luis Perales Lived Up to Hype When It Came to His Stuff

Washington Nationals prospect Luis Perales | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Previously possessing a 100 mph four-seam fastball with a nasty breaking pitch to pair with it, there were questions if that was still going to be the case when he returned from Tommy John surgery. Perales quieted those concerns by averaging 99.6 mph on his heater during his lone outing of work. But it was the total package he showed that was tantalizing.

Per Thomas Nestico, he threw eight four-seamers and 12 sliders with four cutters mixed in. The "Stuff+" numbers given to those pitches during this outing were 124, 116 and 91, respectively, which was further proof that his ceiling is extremely high.

It's no surprise that Washington was interested in Perales from the Red Sox this winter. His fastball sat at 100 MPH with elite ride which pairs with a strong pair of cutters and sliders. There is some relief risk, but the stuff is nasty! pic.twitter.com/ljj3LlPia2 — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) March 5, 2026

It will be interesting to see how much Perales uses the cutter going forward. That pitch is clearly the weakest of the three, but it's hard to be a starting pitcher at the big league level with just two pitches. Because of that, this upcoming season will be a huge year of development for the rising star, as he needs all the coaching he can get after missing crucial reps the past two campaigns.

But even if Perales is able to expand his arsenal at some point during his career, there is a real risk that he is nothing more than a reliever in the MLB. While that is not a terrible outcome, it would not be what the Nationals envisioned when they acquired him.

Why Luis Perales Has Such High Relief Risk

The main reason why the 22-year-old could find a long-term home in the bullpen is because of the lack of control he possesses. While he certainly flashed his elite stuff, he also showed the other side of the coin with his erratic nature.

Only 25% of his four-seam fastballs were thrown in the zone against New York. That makes it really hard to be effective with the slider when he can't control the zone with his heater. He was able to still generate whiffs and chases with that pitch on Thursday because it's so nasty, but he also wasn't able to ring anyone up in his lone inning.

The lack of control has been a feature of Perales. While 228 K's across 163 1/3 minor league innings is nothing short of eye-catching, so are the 86 walks he's issued. That's why he has such high relief risk, as it's not a given he'll ever figure out his location issues, especially after Tommy John surgery.

Still, there is no doubt that Perales is one of the most intriguing arms in Washington's pipeline because of his overall ceiling. And that was on display during his team debut.