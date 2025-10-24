Red Sox Viewed as Clear Landing Spot for MacKenzie Gore if Nationals Trade Him
It's clear that this offseason is going to feature plenty of trade rumors regarding MacKenzie Gore for the Washington Nationals.
Almost immediately upon the conclusion of their 2025 campaign, there were some think pieces out there that suggested the left-handed ace could get moved this winter. Then, in something that seems a little more substantive, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden stated it's virtually a guarantee that new president of baseball operations is going to shop Gore around the league.
If the Nationals are going to trade the 27-year-old, then Bowden has a clear idea of which team could be a possible suitor.
Red Sox Seen as Obvious Fit for MacKenzie Gore
Naturally, the first team people are going to look at when it comes to Washington finding a trade partner for Gore is the Boston Red Sox. Because Toboni came from there, that not only makes him knowledgeable about that farm system, but in the mind of Bowden, that could help him maximize the return he gets for the left-hander.
"Toboni's old team, the Red Sox, seem like a good place to start. He's so familiar with Boston's prospect cabinet that I'm sure he'd find a strong return even if he can't land the team's very best prospects in a trade," he wrote for The Athletic (subscription required).
There's no doubt that Gore would be one of the top trade chips on the market this winter if made available. But it's also safe to question just how much of a return he would net the Nationals since he's now 27 years old and has a career ERA+ that's under the league average after starting 102 MLB games (105 outings) and throwing 523 1/3 pitches.
Who Could Nationals Target From Red Sox?
In an ideal world, Washington would net Marcelo Mayer in a deal for Gore. Not only would the former top prospect allow the Nationals to move CJ Abrams to second base and have Mayer take over at shortstop going forward, but that would solidify almost their entire defensive alignment for the future with Brady House at third base in addition to the outfield unit of James Wood, Dylan Crews and Daylen Lile.
However, Mayer might be too steep of an asking price, which is where Toboni's expertise has to come into play. What positions he would be interested in getting back isn't clear, though, which makes it hard to predict who Washington might target.
If the Nationals want to bolster their pitching depth, then perhaps pitchers like Brandon Clarke, Marcus Phillips and Anthony Eyanson -- the fifth, 12th and 13th-ranked prospects in Boston's pipeline -- could be on the list.
Again, the possibility of Washington actually trading Gore is all speculation right now. But this will be something to keep an eye on this offseason.