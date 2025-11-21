Should Nationals Target This Catcher With Their 2025 Rule 5 Draft Pick?

Because the Washington Nationals have not been a very good team the past few years, they need to add as much talent as possible to their MLB roster in any way possible.

One way they can make a key upgrade this offseason is by utilizing the Rule 5 Draft. With some notable high-end prospects not making the cut when it came to being protected by their teams ahead of the deadline, the Nationals could add a key piece of their future when this draft takes place on Dec. 10.

But how Washington approaches the Rule 5 Draft will be interesting to see. Pitchers -- which they desperately need -- are much easier to stash on their MLB roster if the organization doesn't feel like they are ready for a full-time major league role. However, with uncertainty at catcher, selecting a backstop early could go a long way to solidifying that position going forward.

With that in mind, Sam Sallick of Federal Baseball highlighted a popular name who was not protected ahead of the upcoming draft -- Daniel Susac of the Athletics -- who could be a real option for the Nationals.

Who Is Daniel Susac?

For those who aren't familiar with Susac, he was the 19th overall pick of the 2022 draft by the Athletics. That first-round pedigree led to him being ranked eighth in their pipeline in 2023, sixth in 2024 and 11th this year.

Because of that, it's strange to see Susac not get protected. With him now available for all teams to select in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, there is a good chance he'll be playing for a new team in 2026 and beyond.

Sallick gave a case for why Washington should target him, as he wrote, "On paper, Susac is a great fit. He posted an .832 OPS in AAA and is known as a solid defender. His arm is absolutely elite and he is great at controlling the running game. Susac posts top of the scale pop time numbers."

Two knee throw out by Las Vegas Aviators Daniel Susac.

1.86 Pop Time .64 Transfer 79.4 MPH pic.twitter.com/Hd7fZBTqNE — Jerry Weinstein (@JWonCATCHING) August 27, 2025

A catcher who can provide offense and be an elite defender in the run game is something Nationals fans have been craving. So it makes sense why someone like Susac is jumping out to them right now. However, there are also some concerns with the profile of the 24-year-old.

"There are some serious holes in his offensive game. While the numbers look good, he chases over 35% of the time against AAA pitching. ... That .832 OPS is also deceiving. The Pacific Coast League is notoriously hitter friendly and an .832 OPS is about average for that league. With mediocre exit velocities and chase problems, the offense is going to be a struggle at first," Sallick added.

That is a bit concerning. Washington needs to find a long-term answer behind the plate. So adding someone who could have major issues on the offensive end when facing big league pitchers is not a good place to start.

Should Nationals Target Daniel Susac?

With all of that in mind, I still think Susac might be the best high-end option for the Nationals when it comes to their selection in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. While there are concerns surrounding him, there is also not a clear long-term solution for Washington to not consider him, either.

It's apparent that Keibert Ruiz is not the answer. And it's hard to trust that Riley Adams or Drew Millas are going to become everyday catchers for this franchise at some point in their careers.

Because of that, rolling the dice on a former first-round pick like Susac who has shown the ability to be a solid defensive and offensive catcher throughout his time in the minor leagues is something the Nationals should do.

