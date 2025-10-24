Star Free Agent Slugger Named Potential Fit for Nationals This Offseason
What will the Washington Nationals do this offseason?
That's what the fanbase is wondering after Paul Toboni was hired to take over as this franchise's president of baseball operations. Current tealeaves signal that a further teardown could take place as part of the rebuilding efforts, with rumors speculating that MacKenzie Gore could get dealt.
If that were to take place, it's hard to imagine the Nationals would also be in the market for one of the most notable names scheduled to become a free agent this winter. However, if Toboni views first base as a clear area of need and one that should be upgraded, then there are plenty of options he could pursue.
Nationals Named Fit for Josh Naylor
Someone who looks like an ideal fit on paper is Josh Naylor, the slugger who was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason before he was dealt to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the trade deadline this year and was a key cog in getting that franchise to the ALCS.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, who ranked Naylor No. 15 on his list of Top 30 free agents, concurs with that statement since he named Washington as a potential fit for Naylor this winter.
Not only would he bring some serious offensive improvement to that position for the Nationals, but his defense is also top notch and he would provide a winning mindset to a young clubhouse that hasn't had a lot of success.
Again, it's not clear exactly how Washington is going to operate this offseason in the first year under Toboni. He could choose to be inactive and assess what he has on this roster and in their farm system or he could try to make a statement immediately.
Despite the propensity to chase at the plate, Naylor would be a clear upgrade over any option the Nationals could trot out there at first base in the short and long term.
"Naylor had a solid season for the Diamondbacks and Mariners, hitting 20 home runs with 92 RBIs and 30 stolen bases and an .815 OPS. The 2024 All-Star is solid defensively at first base and has strong bat-to-ball skills, ranking in the 91st percentile in strikeout percentage (13.7%) this season, though he has a tendency to swing at pitches out of the zone, evidenced by his 37.1% chase percentage, which ranked in the bottom 10 percent of the league," wrote Feinsand.
That sounds like a player Washington could use, so it's not a surprise to see him listed as a fit for this team in free agency.