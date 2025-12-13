Surprise Team Has 'Had Discussions' With Nationals About Trading for Their Stars

The MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams trade rumors are back at the forefront when it comes to the Washington Nationals.

Following the Winter Meetings where nothing was completed, the expectation is that a move could be happening in the near future since president of baseball operations Paul Toboni held conversations with teams regarding those two star players.

Not a lot has been reported when it comes to what teams are interested in either Gore or Abrams outside of the New York Yankees eyeing the left-handed ace. However, Jeff Passan of ESPN stated the Kansas City Royals have been involved in conversations with the Nationals regarding both Gore and Abrams.

Royals Have Discussed Trading for Mackenzie Gore, CJ Abrams

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"The Royals have been active on the trade market too, looking to acquire another outfielder. They have discussed acquiring Jarren Duran from the Boston Red Sox and inquired about pitcher MacKenzie Gore and infielder CJ Abrams from the Washington Nationals, according to sources," the insider reported.

This comes after the Royals handed their starting third baseman Maikel Garcia a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension with a club option for a sixth season. The 25-year-old had the best performance of his career in 2025 when he became an All-Star and won the AL Gold Glove Award at the hot corner.

Your 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner - AL Third Base - Maikel Garcia#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/3iPMcKaVAV — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) November 3, 2025

Kansas City has been active this offseason. On Thursday, they signed former Washington outfielder Lane Thomas to a one-year, $5.25 million contract. And a day later, they solidified the long-term future of the left side of their infield with Garcia's extension to pair with superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

That makes things interesting when it comes to the Royals' interest in Abrams. The Nationals shortstop has only played that position during his major league career, so if he were to be acquired by Kansas City, then there is no doubt a position change would come.

A move to second base seems most likely. While the Royals have Jonathan India slotted in there, Abrams would be a massive offensive upgrade and might be able to develop into at least a league average defender at second base compared to his horrendous metrics at shortstop.

Gore would be a huge addition to Kansas City's rotation. With Cole Ragans coming back healthy and rising star Noah Cameron in place, the left-hander would slot in well alongside that duo and veteran arms Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha.

MacKenzie Gore, Dirty 82mph Curveball. 😨 pic.twitter.com/1WV36S4xw8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 3, 2025

As for Washington, what they would seek in a return when it comes to either a Gore or Abrams trade would be interesting. Jac Caglianone -- the sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft -- would be the headliner of a package if they were able to land him. Perhaps acquiring Kris Bubic could also be of interest.

But if Toboni is eyeing a total rebuild with his eye on the future, then the Royals have some interesting options to choose from in their pipeline. Four of their top five prospects are at the Single-A level or lower, with seven of their top 10 also fitting into that category.

"They could deal from their starting depth and tap into their prospects should the right addition at second base or outfield present itself," Passan added.

That doesn't give much of an idea about who Kansas City would be willing to give up in a potential deal, but the fact they are aggressively looking to make more upgrades this winter could allow Washington to get a haul in return if they do ship out either Gore or Abrams to this surprise suitor.

