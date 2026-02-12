Team USA Considering Nationals Star as Injury Replacement for Corbin Carroll

There isn't a whole lot of margin for error when it comes to the Washington Nationals this season, so it will be imperative for the roster to stay as healthy as possible throughout the campaign.

Thankfully, the Nationals have avoided the injury bug that has affected multiple teams across Major League Baseball already this spring, as star player after star player has gone down with issues that will keep them out for multiple weeks.

One of those names is Corbin Carroll, the superstar outfielder of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was reported that he broke the hamate bone in his right hand during batting practice, and now his status for Opening Day is in question.

Unfortunately for Carroll, he will also miss the World Baseball Classic that is set to get underway on March 5 and run through March 17. So because of that, Team USA is looking for his replacement.

James Wood Reportedly Being Eyed to Replace Corbin Carroll

James Wood of the Washington Nationals | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Washington's star slugger James Wood is now being considered by USA Baseball. Others reportedly in contention are Steven Kwan, Tyler Soderstrom, Riley Greene, Roman Anthony, Wyatt Langford and Kyle Stowers.

That is some stiff competition when it comes to backfilling the opening left by Carroll's injury. Kwan is one of the best defensive outfielders in the game and is also productive at the plate. Greene, Langford, Soderstrom and Stowers all provide major pop, and Anthony is one of the rising young stars in the sport.

What Team USA Might Be Looking for in Corbin Carroll's Replacement

USA on white jersey | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The four outfielders who made the initial roster were Carroll, Aaron Judge, Byron Buxton and Pete Crow-Armstrong. That quartet is not only elite at the plate, but they also are able to field their positions at a high level. Because of that, it wouldn't be a surprise to see USA Baseball target someone who is both a plus-defender and hitter as Carroll's replacement.

If that's the case, it's hard to imagine Wood will get the final call. While he has immense upside as a power hitter, he was worth minus-seven outs above average and had just one defensive run saved in 2025. Based on Kwan being elite in the field and strong at the plate, he seems like the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to who will be Carroll's replacement on Team USA.

At some point, Wood seems destined to represent the United States at the World Baseball Classic. But it doesn't seem like it'll come this year.

More Nationals News