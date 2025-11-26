There's No Reason Why Nationals Shouldn't Go After This Former All-Star Catcher

Coming into the offseason, there was an idea the Washington Nationals would explore catching upgrades based on how poorly that unit performed this year.

Questions loom over the declining production of Keibert Ruiz, and his new concussion issues only create a more murky situation. Riley Adams is a serviceable backup, but when he was pressed into a greater role like this past season, that did not bode well.

However, based on the fact that Adams already worked out a 2026 contract with the Nationals, there is a real chance Washington just runs the same unit back next year and hopes for a better result. That is playing with fire, and it's something that could backfire on them.

That's why it makes zero sense for them to not at least go after former All-Star catch Jonah Heim, who was non-tendered by the Texas Rangers earlier this offseason.

Jonah Heim Would Give Nationals More Depth At Key Position

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Heim is not going to solve this position for the Nationals. He had a horrendous showing in 2025 that followed a disappointing campaign the year prior. However, it's clear Washington needs more depth options behind the dish, and the 2023 All-Star can provide that.

During that season, he slashed .258/.317/.438 with an OPS+ of 106. The switch-hitter also hit 18 home runs and had 95 RBIs. Defensively, he was also excellent with a fielding run value of 15 to go along with six defensive runs saved, metrics that helped him win the Gold Glove Award.

There is concern that his best days are behind him. Heim has produced OPS+ figures of just 75 and 77 each of the past two seasons, respectively. His declining numbers at the plate also coincided with his worst defensive showing since he's been in the majors, as he had a fielding run value of minus-three and was worth minus-seven defensive runs saved this year.

But it should be remembered that the Nationals don't necessarily need an everyday star catcher right now; they need depth. In an ideal world, Ruiz bounces back and performs well, however, that's hard to bank on. Heim would at least give Washington another backstop with extensive big league experience they can turn to as needed.

It will be interesting to see the market Heim has this offseason. His performance the last two years does not suggest many teams will be knocking on his door to hand him a guaranteed major league deal, which could benefit the Nationals if they'd prefer to add him on a minor league contract.

There's no guarantee that he would be interested in coming to Washington without being vowed an opportunity in the bigs. But there also is a clear path to playing time for the 2023 All-Star considering how poor the unit is on paper.

That's why there's no reason the Nationals shouldn't at least look into the possibility of signing Heim, as his addition would bolster one of the weakest position groups they have in their entire organization.

