This Nationals Prospect Could Be Their Next Top 100 Guy
It's no secret that there is some exciting, young talent in the Washington Nationals' organization.
With James Wood and CJ Abrams anchoring the lineup for years to come, the breakout of Daylen Lile this past season and the projection of what Dylan Crews could turn into is promising. Alongside MacKenzie Gore on the mound, Cade Cavalli returned this year after an extended layoff. Josiah Gray should make his way back in 2026, and other injured top prospects are scheduled to do the same.
Down further on the farm, the Nationals have a few guys they can point to as potential future faces of this franchise, led by 2025 first overall pick Eli Willits, slugging infielder Luke Dickerson and flamethrowing right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana to name a few.
Marconi German Could Become Team's Next Top 100 Prospect
However, despite the high number of intriguing prospects Washington has in their farm system, only three of their guys are ranked in the top 100 by MLB Pipeline. That could change in the near future, though, and Sam Sallick of Federal Baseball has a good idea about who could become the team's next top 100 guy.
"[Marconi German] was one of the best hitters in the entire DSL and has a real chance to break out once he comes stateside. ... The switch hitting middle infielder will be a hot name in the Nationals system and I am very excited for his stateside debut. He is a player who could really take off. If he performs close to as well as he did in the Dominican, he is going to be a future top 100 guy," he wrote.
The 18-year-old had a ridiculous debut professional season in the Dominican Summer League. Not only did he slash .283/.479/.513 across 53 games, but he also flashed major pop with eight home runs, nine doubles, a triple and 30 RBIs. He paired that with 33 stolen bases and had more walks (43) than strikeouts (42).
Marconi German was highlighted here at Washington Nationals On SI for the incredible season he put together, and if he is able to carry that over stateside, then there is no doubt that he is going to be on the radar for a top 100 spot at some point.
Right now, German is ranked 26th in the Nationals' pipeline, which is way too low based on what he did in 2025 and how young he was when he did it. It will be interesting to see where evaluators have him heading into next year and whether or not he'll start his journey in the United States.