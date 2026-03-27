This Potential Nationals Draft Target Could Become 'Best Current Outfield Prospect'

The 2026 MLB draft doesn't take place until July 11, but the Washington Nationals brass is hard at work evaluating who they are going to take with their pick at No. 11.

President of baseball operations Paul Toboni and his front office are emphasizing drafting and developing during this rebuild, so whoever is chosen at that spot is going to have a lot of eyes on them as the first selection of this new regime.

Someone to monitor on when it comes to who the Nationals might take 11th overall is outfielder Sawyer Strosnider of TCU. In fact, Paul Cubbage of Federal Baseball believes Strosnider could become one of the best prospects in this pipeline right out of the gates.

Sawyer Strosnider Could Headline Nationals Outfield Prospects

TCU baseball players in white jerseys | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"If the Nats did get their hands on him, he could immediately become the best current outfield prospect in the Nationals farm system, with the potential to be up in DC patrolling the grass by 2028," he wrote.

That is high praise, and there is a lot to unpack there. First, when looking at the farm system for Washington, there aren't a ton of pure outfield prospects who stick out. While Ethan Petry -- ranked No. 12 in the pipeline -- is going to get reps in the grass, it's not clear if he'll stick there or if he'll move to first base.

Christian Franklin and Andrew Pinckney are pure outfielders who come in at No. 18 and 19, respectively. But they are knocking on the door of the majors and could lose prospect status soon. Sam Petersen is ranked No. 22. His hit tool could have him in the mix for opportunities as he climbs the ranks. But as an eighth-round pick, there are questions about his ceiling.

With that in mind, the addition of Strosnider could be an important one as the Nationals search for their next wave of talented outfield prospects. And based on what the sophomore has shown during the early portion of this season, his growth as a player could make Cubbage's proclamation come true.

Improvements of Sawyer Strosnider Are Notable

TCU logo | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Following a campaign in 2025 where Strosnider showed a solid hitting ability by slashing .350/.420/.650 with 11 home runs, 13 doubles, 10 triples and 51 RBIs across 56 games, there was a lot to like about him entering this year's campaign. But in the mind of Cubbage, the 20-year-old has taken his game to the level with what he's shown during the early portion of this season.

"He's silenced all concerns of mine to begin 2025, nearly tripling his BB/K ratio from 0.43 to 1.29, as well as tapping more into his power in-game, with 8 home runs in 23 games, well above his 2025 pace of 11 bombs in 56 games. A draft-eligible sophomore this season, Strosnider is putting it all together offensively at the right time, with strong exit velocities and an improved chase rate resulting in a 139 wRC+ so far in 2026," he wrote.

It's not clear exactly what direction this new regime is going to take things when it comes to their first-round pick. With tons of high-upside pitchers and middle infielders in the pipeline already, it makes sense why a talented college outfielder could be the target.

Keep an eye on Strosnider over the next few months when it comes to rumors surrounding the draft, as he could be someone the Nationals hone in on ahead of their time to make a decision.