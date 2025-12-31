This Stat Shows Just How Historic Nationals Star Daylen Lile's September Was

Towards the end of this past season, there wasn't much for Washington Nationals fans to be excited about when it came to the results on the field.

James Wood and MacKenzie Gore cooled off tremendously from their All-Star first halves. The organization was in flux after the decision to fire their president of baseball operations and manager. And the team was trending to finish with one of the worst records in baseball yet again.

Thankfully, Daylen Lile was a revelation for this ballclub to close out the year. And it has everyone excited about what he can accomplish across a full season of Major League Baseball, especially when looking back upon what he did in the month of September.

Daylen Lile Had Truly Historic Month of September

Sarah Langs of MLB.com took a look back at an incredible statistic from each team during the 2025 campaign, and she highlighted what the rising star youngster did for the Nationals.

"Daylen Lile had a September to remember, hitting .391 and slugging .772 in 25 games. He hit six home runs and seven triples. He became the sixth player with at least seven triples and six home runs in a calendar month in the last 120 seasons, joining Willie Mays in June 1957, Babe Herman in July 1929, Ty Cobb in May 1921, Ed Lennox in May 1914 and Frank Schulte in July 1911," she wrote.

To be mentioned amongst those names -- especially Willie Mays -- means a player did something right. It was electrifying to watch Lile chase down the franchise's rookie triple record and then go for the overall record. He combined speed with power that has him looking like a real cornerstone of this team going forward.

DAYLEN LILE, INSIDE-THE-PARK HOMER IN EXTRAS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QUmqYNemFQ — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2025

Of course, Lile has to follow up what he did to close out the year over the course of next season. Wood had a hard time doing that during his first full campaign, and others over the years have also run into a wall over the course of the long MLB season.

But there's no doubt Lile has now put himself into the fan favorite category heading into 2026. And if he is able to keep growing at the plate while improving his defense, then he is going to be pillar of this franchise for the foreseeable future.

His historic September provided a glimpse at what the youngster can do at his peak. Now he and Nationals fans alike are hoping there is more of that to come going forward.

