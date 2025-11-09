Trading for Embattled Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Solution for Nationals
As the Washington Nationals put together their gameplan for the offseason, one can only assume that bolstering first base is at the top of their list.
Unless they are willing to convert Luis Garcia Jr. to a full-time first baseman, it doesn't appear like they have a viable option on their roster right now. Andres Chaparro could get more playing time, but he didn't necessarily impress this year. Top 30 prospect Yohandy Morales could also be an option, but he hasn't played an MLB game in his career.
That's why the Nationals are expected to be active in free agency when it comes to that position. However, they could also turn to the trade market, where there is at least one intriguing option they should look into acquiring.
Why Nationals Should Acquire Christian Walker From Astros
There's no doubt that Christian Walker was disappointing for the Houston Astros during his first season there after he signed a three-year, $60 million deal last winter. Because of that, the cash-conscious Astros could be looking to move off his contract now that there is a logjam in their infield.
While the Nationals aren't big spenders by any means, expectations are that Houston would have to cover some money in any trade of Walker, which means Washington could be landing the slugger for much cheaper than his contract suggests.
But why should the Nationals want Walker if he's coming off such a disappointing season where his current team is trying to dump him after one year? That's because he appears to be a prime candidate to bounce back in 2026.
The first indicator of that is the fact he got a little unlucky at the plate this past season. While Walker slashed .238/.297/.421, his expected batting average was .243 and his expected slugging percentage was .444.
That isn't a huge difference, but considering the fact he was still in the 81st percentile of barrel rate, the 80th percentile of bat speed, the 70th percentile of average exit velocity and the 65th percentile of hard hit rate, that suggests he still has a lot left in the tank and could see his offensive numbers return to what they were just a couple years ago.
Where the notion of Walker's disappointing campaign mainly came from is the fact that he was incredible during the three years prior to this past season. With the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2022-24, he hit 30-plus home runs twice and had an OPS+ that was at least 20 points above the league average of 100 in each of those years. In 2025 with the Astros, he hit 27 homers and had an OPS+ that was 97.
Josh Bell rebounded from a slow start to finish the season with 22 home runs and an OPS+ of 110. So it wouldn't be a shock to see Washington pursue a reunion with him since he already knows this clubhouse and became a veteran presence for the young players.
However, Walker is a much better defensive player at first base. He won three consecutive Gold Glove Awards from 2022-24, and while he took a step back in the field this year where he had a negative value in defensive runs saved for the first time since early in his career, he still was plus-two in outs above average and fielding run value.
What Might It Cost to Land Christian Walker?
A major aspect of any potential deal between the Nationals and Astros when it comes to a trade for Walker will be price; how much money Houston is willing to cover and how much they want in return from Washington in terms of prospect capital.
The Nationals aren't in a spot where they should be trading away some of their key prospects for a first baseman who is 34 years old, but it likely wouldn't cost any of their premier minor leaguers to get something done.
It's not clear how much the Astros are willing to cover and what they would be looking for in return. But if Washington feels like they can get a good deal that adds a premier power hitter and elite defender at first base for the next two seasons, then that's something they should seriously consider.