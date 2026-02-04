Two Notable Nationals Pitchers Likely Will Begin 2026 Season on 60-Day Injured List

Right now, it's anyone's guess as to what the Washington Nationals' 40-man roster is going to look like before Opening Day.

Paul Toboni and his front office have not been shy when it comes to making changes, as they have aggressively used the waiver wire to add pieces for cheap and create depth if they can sneak DFA'd players through by going unclaimed.

At the time of writing, the Nationals have a full 40-man roster. That means any additions they make will require a corresponding move to open up space. However, according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, Washington should have two spots freed up if pitchers Trevor Williams and DJ Herz get placed on the 60-day injured list when spring training begins.

Moving Williams, Herz to 60-Day IL Creates More Roster Flexibility

Trevor Williams of the Washington Nationals | David Frerker-Imagn Images

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Both players underwent procedures on their elbows last year -- Williams had internal brace surgery in July and Herz underwent full Tommy John in April -- and are expected to miss the first half of the 2026 season.

Moving them to the 60-day IL will give the Nationals more flexibility to use the waiver wire or make trades throughout the spring since the front office can add two players to the 40-man roster without having to risk losing anyone by making a corresponding move.

The earliest Williams and Herz can be moved to the injured list is when pitchers and catchers report to spring training. For Washington, that's Feb. 11. So once that date arrives, don't be surprised to see an immediate transfer to the 60-day IL for both.

DJ Herz Could Be Major Second Half Addition for Nationals

DJ Herz of the Washington Nationals | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

By the time Herz is slated to return in the second half of the year, there's no telling how the Nationals' rotation might look based on that already-thin unit losing their ace, MacKenzie Gore, via a trade. Because of that, the impending addition of the left-hander could be huge for Washington, even if he struggles out of the gate in his return from Tommy John surgery.

In 2024, the 25-year-old posted a 4.16 ERA across 19 starts in his first taste of major league action. He also showed an ability to strike out big league hitters with 106 K's in 88 2/3 innings pitched. So he is someone to keep an eye on going forward when it comes to his long-term standing as a staple in this rotation.

Trevor Williams Might Become Bullpen Arm When He Returns

Trevor Williams of the Washington Nationals | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Williams' future role will be interesting to monitor. He was not signed by this current regime, but he's still someone who can be utilized to eat up innings and help this pitching staff when he returns in the second half of the season. But he might be better suited to do that out of the bullpen.

In 2023, the veteran struggled as a starter with a 5.55 ERA across 30 starts. However, in the second campaign of the initial two-year deal he signed, he was great with a 2.03 ERA across 13 starts in a season that was impacted by a 60-day injured list stint due to a flexor strain. The Nationals brought him back for the 2025 campaign on another two-year deal, which went horribly with a 6.21 ERA across 17 starts before undergoing that internal brace procedure for his partially torn UCL.

Because of that, it doesn't seem likely Williams will be in the plans for Washington's starting rotation. Instead, they might rather see what some other younger arms can do while giving their bullpen a boost by placing the 33-year-old in there.

