Unlikely Nationals Player Makes Franchise History During First Series of Season

The Washington Nationals enter their second series of the season with something almost nobody in the fanbase and around the baseball world expected: a winning record.

That came after taking two out of three on the road against the Chicago Cubs, as the Nationals rode an offensive explosion to victory in Game 1 and rebounded in Game 3 on the backs of timely runs scored and solid pitching.

It's great to see this young group get off to that kind of start. But everything pales in comparison to what Joey Wiemer has done to begin this year.

Joey Wiemer Sets Franchise Record

Washington Nationals outfielder Joey Wiemer | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Per Elias Sports Bureau, the outfielder became the first player in franchise history -- Montreal Expos included -- to reach base safely in all six of his first career plate appearances with the club. That broke the previous record of four set by Ildemaro Vargas (2022), Larry Walker (1989) and Tom Foley (1986).

Wiemer didn't stop there, though. He has reached base safely in all eight of his plate appearances so far, as he's gone 6-for-6 with two walks across two games played. It's also the damage he's done with the bat in his hands that has made this even more impressive. The 27-year-old has two home runs and a triple amongst his six hits, becoming the first Nationals player to ever hit two longballs in his first two games with the franchise.

All eyes should be on the outfielder during his first plate appearance on Monday. According to Elias Sports Bureau, reaching base safely all eight times to begin his tenure with a club has tied him for the most since 1961. If he's able to get a hit or a walk, then he'll have the record to himself.

From Roster Afterthought to Franchise Record Holder

Washington Nationals outfielder Joey Wiemer | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

It's truly remarkable that Wiemer is the story of this team early on. After the Nationals claimed him off waivers on Jan. 5 following him being designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, it seemed like there was no way he'd make the big league roster.

Not only was the oufield stacked with names like James Wood, Daylen Lile, Dylan Crews, Jacob Young and Robert Hassell III, but top 30 prospects like Christian Franklin and Andrew Pinckney were in camp trying to prove they should be in the mix, too.

But it was Wiemer who emerged from camp, and he has been sensational to start the year. While he is going to cool off at some point, he has had about as dream-like of a start to his tenure in the nation's capital as one could have imagined to begin the 2026 season.