Way-Too-Early Playoff Prediction Could Discourage Nationals Fans
One of the most fascinating offseasons to watch this cycle will be the Washington Nationals.
Right now, no one quite knows what to expect from them. They hired a young president of baseball operations leader in Paul Toboni who turned around and hired some young front office executives around him and then hired a 33-year-old manager to lead this team going forward.
Development is the name of the game for Toboni and his staff, which makes it seem like this could be a muted free agency period for the Nationals, especially because it's not clear if owner Mark Lerner is willing to spend money again or not.
However, with needs in their starting rotation, bullpen and at first base, there is a feeling Washington could be a sneaky suitor for a couple of big names out there. And if they are able to land some of them, that would change the outlook of their short-term future.
Nationals Predicted to Win Less Games in 2026 Than 2025
But in the mind of Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, he doesn't believe the Nationals are going to take a step forward in 2026, as his way-too-early playoff prediction sees them finishing with a 61-101 record and last in the division once again.
Considering Washington was 66-96 this year, taking another step back would be frustrating to this fanbase. Unless MacKenzie Gore does get traded over the winter, expectations should be for the Nationals to perform better in 2026 after their young stars gained another season of experience.
In Miller's prediction, he has the New York Mets winning the NL East with a 93-69 record and the Atlanta Braves finishing second and earning a Wild Card spot with a 90-72 record. The Philadelphia Phillies are predicted to finish third at 87-75, while the Miami Marlins slot in ahead of Washington with a record of 75-87.
A lot of things could change the perception of this division before the 2026 campaign gets underway. The Nationals might show some aggression in free agency after all, bringing in some clear upgrades that allows them to be more competitive against the top teams in the NL East.
But even if they don't, there is enough in place for Washington to have a better record next year than they did in 2025. Toboni and new manager Blake Butera were hired to maximize what's already in place as they prep the Nationals for a brighter future.
While it's unlikely Washington will be competing for a division crown in 2026, they should at least show some signs of improvement instead of taking a step back like was seen in that way-too-early playoff prediction.