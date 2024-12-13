Washinton Nationals Prospect Caleb Lomavita Worth Keeping Eye on in Future
The Washington Nationals are loaded with high-upside youngsters, some of whom are garnering a lot of attention already.
Players who have made it to the Major League level, such as left fielder James Wood, center fielder Jacob Young, shortstop CJ Abrams and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, are already contributing. There is high hopes for right fielder Dylan Crews, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the organziation.
Knocking on the door of the Major Leagues are outfielder Robert Hassell III, third baseman Brady House, outfielder Daylen Lile and starting pitcher Cade Cavalli.
Another name that fans should start keeping an eye on is catcher Caleb Lomavita.
He was acquired from the Kansas City Royals, along with Cayden Wallace, in the Hunter Harvey trade as the Nationals used the Competitive Balance A Pick they received in the deal on him.
It is a deal that should pay major dividends down the road, as both players have the upside to be regular contributors at the highest level.
Lomavita is a raw prospect as he became a full-time catcher during his sophomore year of college. There is plenty of work to do, but the upside is evident as his athleticism and work ethic have been on full display.
During his time at California Golden Bears, he quickly earned the confidence from his coaching staff and was given the ability to call his own pitches in 60-70 percent of games, a rare feat for a player as inexperienced as he is.
He works tirelessly on improving his craft, as his strong arm is a true asset behind the plate. In 2024, he threw out 39 percent of base stealers and didn’t commit an error, making 90 putouts and recording 13 assists.
As he rounds into shape as a catcher defensively, he can rely on his excellent skills at the plate to keep moving him up the Minor Leagues at the least, according to a Nationals insider.
“His contact skills and strength allow him to project as an above-average hitter. He also grades higher with his speed than most catchers, which is a bonus. But his athleticism and work ethic have allowed him to project as a top catching prospect,” wrote Bobby Blanco of MASN.
Catcher was one of the positions Washington lacked depth at. Keibert Ruiz is locked into a long-term deal, but the options behind him within the organization depth chart were limited. Lomavita and Kevin Bazzell, a 2024 third-round pick, are the only catchers on the top 30 pipeline list.
Given the skill set and base he has to work with, Lomavita is someone who could certainly factor into the mix as a backup, at the very least, at the Major League level. There is long-term starter upside, especially if he can continue developing defensively.
That versatility he possesses, with the ability to play third base and the outfield in addition to catcher, could put him on the fast track to promotion.