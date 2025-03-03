Watch: Washington Nationals Third Base Option Slams First Spring Home Run
The Washington Nationals did make it a priority to improve their slugging at the two corner infield spots.
Fixing first base proved rather simple. An offseason trade with the Texas Rangers brought in Nathaniel Lowe and it only cost the Nats reliever Robert Garcia.
Third base has proven more elusive. Two of the four starters at third base last season are not with the team. The other two are better suited for other positions.
To some, that paved the way for highly respected prospect Brady House to take the job, assuming he had a great spring. Well, so far, he’s batted .364 with a .917 OPS. And he did play at third base in Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros.
But he didn’t start. That went to veteran infielder Paul DeJong, who was signed last month on a one-year deal worth just $1 million, with $600,000 of incentives thrown in.
He’s proven to be a wise investment. He has started taking reps at third base, a position he’s only played 41 times in the Major Leagues. But, if he hits like he hit against the Astros, the Nats might just take him as their everyday third baseman.
DeJong hit his first home run of spring training on Sunday. In the third inning, he slammed one to left field at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, the facility the Nationals share with the Astros.
He didn’t just hit it off any old prospect, either. He slammed one off Astros closer Josh Hader.
Apparently, it went a long way. No one is truly certain since there was no Statcast data for the game. But Spencer Nusbaum of the Washington Post tried his best to illustrate where the ball landed. Turns out it landed over the bullpen in left field.
DeJong, who was once considered insurance as a utility infielder, is turning into a legitimate answer at third base.
Last season he played for the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals. He slashed .227/.276/.427/.703 with 24 home runs and 56 RBI. From a power perspective it was his best seasons since his only All-Star campaign in 2019.
DeJong has played primarily at shortstop in his Major League career. Of his 847 games, 784 of them were at shortstop. He's also played 22 games at second base and 41 games at third base.
He spent his first six seasons with the Cardinals, including 2019, during which he had a career year. He slashed .233/.318/.444/.762 with 30 home runs and 78 RBI. He was two years removed from finishing second in National League rookie of the year voting.
He typically delivers solid power. He has 140 home runs and 400 RBI in his career, which comes to 162 game averages of 26 home runs and 75 RBI.