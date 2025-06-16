New Video Shows Rafael Devers’s Lonely Trip Back to Fenway Park After Red Sox Trade
Less than an hour after the Rafael Devers trade news broke, a new video showed the former Red Sox star returning to Fenway Park to collect his things.
Devers was reportedly set to join the team on their flight to Seattle to face the Mariners on Monday night, but following his shocking trade to the San Francisco Giants, he was taken off the charter plane and returned to Fenway in a cab, according to Duke Castiglione of WCVB-TV Boston.
Cameras rolled as Devers exited his cab and quickly walked into a parking garage to retrieve his car. He was then seen driving out of Fenway—his windows were, naturally, tinted.
Until Devers himself comments on the trade, which should happen in due time, the short clip revealed to fans Devers's most immediate reaction following his big move. That is to say, he didn't show much emotion on his face and didn't seem particularly happy or sad, nor was he interrogated about his feelings, TMZ-style. He simply came back to get his car.
Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo confirmed that clubhouse attendants at Fenway helped load up Devers's car before sending him on his way.
Devers, 28, agreed to a 10-year, $313.5 million deal with Boston in January 2023. His new team, the Giants, will reportedly pay the rest of his remaining contract.