Inside the Numbers of Nick Kurtz's Incredible Second-Half Surge
Nick Kurtz is making the hardest thing in sports look far too easy.
The Athletics’ rookie first baseman has been teeing off on major league pitching since the All-Star break, leading MLB hitters in most statistical categories in the second half while looking like a future MVP. While he was always a hyped prospect, the lefty has far surpassed expectations this season.
Coming out of Wake Forest, Kurtz was a consensus top-five prospect in the 2024 MLB draft class, and the A's snagged him with the fourth pick and signed him for $7 million, which was $1.37 million under slot. It has turned out to be a massive bargain, and the savings allowed them to go over-slot to select and sign former LSU stars Tommy White and Gage Jump with their next two picks.
After a brief minor league career that lasted 33 games, Kurtz made his big league debut on April 23. He had eight hits in his first nine games but didn't show much of the power that has always been his calling card. Then the 22-year-old got hot, and he hasn't stopped punishing baseballs to overtake injured teammate Jacob Wilson as the American League Rookie of the Year favorite.
Below is a breakdown of the gaudy numbers Kurts has put up this season, with a focus on just how productive he’s been in the second half.
Nick Kurtz’s Sensational Second Half, by the Numbers
2.5 — fWAR since the All-Star break, best in baseball.
.423 — Batting average since the break, best in baseball.
.528 —On-base percentage since the break, best in baseball.
.808 — Slugging percentage since the break, best in baseball.
.554 — wOBA since the break, best in baseball.
.538 — Batting average on balls in play since the break, best in baseball.
262 — wRC+ since the break, best in — I can stop typing that at this point, right?
46 — Points between Kurtz and the second-best hitter in baseball by wRC+ since the All-Star break. Teammate Shea Langeliers (216) is next up. That means Kurtz has been a 46% better hitter than anyone in baseball since the break, and 162% better than the average MLB hitter.
33 — Total career minor league games played by Kurtz.
86 — Number of major league games played so far.
.490 — Kurtz's OPS in April; he slashed .250/.240/.250 with no home runs and three RBIs in 24 at-bats.
1.092 — Kurtz's OPS since May 1; he's slashing .311/.417/.675 with 25 home runs and 64 RBIs in those 79 games.
1.367 — Kurtz's OPS in late/close situations this season. He's slashing .345/.500/.897, making him one of the most clutch players in baseball.
4 — Home runs by Kurtz on July 25, becoming the 20th player and first rookie in MLB history to go deep four times in one game. He went 6-for-6 that night with eight RBIs and tied an MLB record with six runs scored.
19 — Total bases in that game, tied with Shawn Green as the most in a single game in MLB history.
3.8 — Kurtz's fWAR on the season, best among MLB rookies by almost a full point. Brewers outfielder Isaac Collins is second at 2.9. Kurtz's All-Star teammate Jacob Wilson is far behind at 2.4.
181 — Kurtz's wRC+ on the season, which is second in baseball among players with at least 200 plate appearances. He trails only Aaron Judge (201) and is eight points clear of Shohei Ohtani (173).
Kurtz Stands Atop an Auspicious 2024 Draft Class—for Now
Kurtz was drafted on July 14 and made his MLB debut 283 days later. A year to the day after being selected, he already had 17 big league home runs and an OPS of .892. And he isn't the only player from his draft class already playing well in the majors.
The 2024 draft was college-heavy at the top, and several of the players selected have breezed through the minor leagues. First-rounders Kurtz, Chase Burns, Jac Caglianone, Christian Moore and Cam Smith have already debuted, while Angels reliever Ryan Johnson made the team out of spring training but has since been sent back down to the minors and is being stretched into a starter.
The draft class stands out as one that’s already having a major impact on the league, and with Kurtz leading the way, has arguably already produced not only the American League’s best rookie, but its best left-handed hitter.