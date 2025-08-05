MLB Rookie Watch: Nick Kurtz Is the New AL ROY Favorite After Four-Homer Game
Back in the spring, if you asked Major League Baseball fans who would win the American League's Rookie of the Year award, most would've tabbed an Athletic—shortstop Jacob Wilson.
Over the course of recent months, Wilson has remained potent. However, he has been dramatically overshadowed by a teammate.
First baseman Nick Kurtz was already gaining ground on Wilson in the AL race when he became the first rookie ever to bash four home runs in one game on July 25. In the span of one 15–3 win over the Astros, he raised his average 17 points, on-base percentage 14 points, and slugging percentage an astonishing 64 points.
The most famous Kurtz in popular culture was a madman feared by all. Fortunately for the sports world, this Kurtz is using his awe-inspiring ability for good. Welcome to this week's edition of MLB Rookie Watch.
American League
1. Nick Kurtz, first baseman, Athletics
If Kurtz and Marlon Brando's character can be said to have anything in common, it is their shared devotion to power. How many home runs has the first baseman hit since the most recent publication of this column? "Just" the four—and yet Kurtz is still pacing for 51 home runs over a 162-game span. It's enough to make fans forget the 22-year-old is also hitting .304 as one of the 10 youngest players in the American League.
2. Noah Cameron, pitcher, Kansas City Royals
The lefty jumps up to the No. 2 spot after a mixed bag in his last two starts. He dominated the Guardians in five shutout innings on July 27, but gave up four earned runs in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. The Royals, having lost ace Kris Bubic for the season, will almost certainly continue to ask Cameron to carry their flagging playoff hopes. If he's up for the task, he towers over every other AL rookie pitcher and could win significant award support.
3. Jacob Wilson, shortstop, Athletics
On Tuesday, the Athletics put Wilson on the injured list as he deals with the effects of a left forearm fracture. That absence, combined with Kurtz's dominance, has ground the shortstop's once-thriving Rookie of the Year campaign to a screeching halt. He's played just three games since the last column, going 1-for-11 against the Rangers and Astros. Still, despite nearly a month of injury (he was hit in the hand with a pitch on July 8), his .312/.354/.439 slash line demands respect.
Honorable Mention
Roman Anthony, outfielder, Red Sox; Carlos Narvaez, catcher, Red Sox
National League
1. Caleb Durbin, third baseman, Milwaukee Brewers
Contact has been the order of the day for Durbin over the past two weeks as his Brewers have adjusted to their new lives as NL pennant contenders. He's slashed .300/.353/.333 to raise his average seven points while his on-base and slugging numbers hold steady. With 2.4 bWAR (most in the NL among rookies) and a 1.5 WPA (tied for best with Colorado Rockies pitcher Seth Halvorsen), he's impacting winning in a way his peers are not. Durbin raised minor alarm by starting two straight games on the bench this weekend, but delivered two hits in relief of fellow rookie Anthony Seigler Sunday.
2. Drake Baldwin, catcher, Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Sean Murphy is the only 30-year-old to get regular run in this column as a frustratingly competent roadblock to the Age of Baldwin. Both catchers have largely underwhelmed over the last two weeks—Baldwin slightly less so (.235/.297/.324 against Murphy's .160/.333/.280). In the period between the submission and publication of the last Rookie Watch, Baldwin (hilariously) managed to drive in six runs in a 3-for-5 outing against the Giants. Objects in Durbin's rearview mirror are closer than they appear.
3. Heriberto Hernandez, left fielder, Miami Marlins
Here comes another obscure Marlin to replace Cardinals catcher Yohel Pozo, who bows out after a .130/.167/.217 dud over the past two weeks. The May 30 (!) debutant has played just 40 games, but owns a .291/.352/.473 slash line with five home runs and 18 RBIs. FanGraphs in particular loves the Dominican Republic native, as his .357 wOBA and 128 wRC+ attest. If you don't like the second- or third-place rookie in a given week of this year's NL race, don't worry; there'll be another one along shortly.
Honorable Mention
Isaac Collins, left fielder, Brewers; Jack Dreyer, pitcher, Dodgers; Agustin Ramirez, catcher, Marlins