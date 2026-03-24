Manny Machado, Padres Manager Seem to Disagree About Star Needing Rest

As the San Diego Padres get ready to open the 2026 season, the team will be relying on a few aging stars to keep them afloat. One of these is veteran third baseman Manny Machado, who will be turning 34 years old during the season.

Machado remains one of the better infielders around the game today, but due to his age, the Padres are looking to keep him fresh. San Diego wants to make sure that he can withstand the long 162-game regular season schedule and potential postseason games, if the team can make it.

It seems that the team has a plan in place to make this a reality. Padres manager Craig Stammen discussed the mindset to preserve Machado throughout the year.

“Oh, yeah, he’s gonna get more rest,” Stammen said this spring of his superstar third baseman.

The infielder did play in 159 games last season for the Padres, but he admitted he should have taken a day off earlier in the season. But whiile Stammen had one variation of a plan, Machado felt differently.

“I’ll rest when I’m in the ground,” Machado said dismissively to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Machado is always someone who wants to play everyday, and he takes pride in posting for his team. However, Stammen and the organization just want what's best for the veteran, even if Machado may not like how the plan unfolds.

“Yeah, he’s good at portraying the tough man,” Stammen said. “That’s who he is. It’s a badge of honor for him. But we’ve also got to get the best out of him for a full season, not just in April and May.”

Last season, Machado hit 27 home runs while driving in 95 RBIs for the team. His production at the plate has remained strong as he has gotten older, with him hitting at least 27 home runs in five straight seasons.

Machado has been a key contributor to the Padres offense since he joined the team back in 2019. But Father Time catches up with everyone, and even though Machado wants to play every day, it's not likely to happen.

“He’s no spring chicken anymore,” Stammen said. “And we want the best for him. He wants the best for himself, wants the best for the team. We can make good decisions that way, with that in mind.”

If San Diego wants to make any noise this season, they will need Machado fully healthy and ready to go for a full season. The Padres will still play him fairly often, but the veteran may need to get used to sitting out some extra games going forward. The Padres will also use the DH spot to get him off his feet more often.

The veteran is in the middle of an 11-year, $350 million contract that he signed with the Padres, which runs through the 2033 season. The Padres need him to be good for a majority of that contract for it to not turn into an albatross.

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