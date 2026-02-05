One Trade for a Struggling N.L. Star Could Transform the Padres Offseason

It has been a bleak offseason in San Diego, as the Padres have lost multiple key contributors across the roster. All-Star bats Luis Arraez and Ryan O’Hearn, star closer Robert Suárez and rotation anchor Dylan Cease have all moved on.

In response, the Padres brought back starter Michael King and added Korean utility man Sung-Mon Song. Still, several quality free agents and trade candidates remain who could bolster the roster and position the franchise for a third consecutive postseason appearance.

One excellent option would be trading for Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos. The 34-year-old slugger is entering the final season of a five-year, $100 million contract and is set to earn $20 million in 2026.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Nick Castellanos are in agreement on a new deal, per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/aWTkmK51fz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2022

At first glance, the financial obstacle is obvious. The Padres’ payroll is capped at last season’s level, and ownership has been unwilling to take on additional money during the ongoing sale of the team. With closer inspection, however, it becomes clear this is a move ownership could approve - even amid a sale.

To start, the fit makes sense. The Padres have a glaring hole at designated hitter, and Castellanos would fill it perfectly. With left-hander Gavin Sheets confirmed to play first base, San Diego could use right-handed power in the DH spot.

Castellanos’ tenure in Philadelphia has been a roller coaster, but he still offers legitimate 20-to-30 home run power, run-producing ability and extensive postseason experience. He has also been healthy, recording at least 550 plate appearances in each of the past four seasons.

Since 2022, Castellanos has hit 82 home runs, driven in 326 runs and posted a perfectly average 100 wRC+. While that production is mediocre, he hit 29 home runs in 2023 and 23 in 2024, showing he can still provide pop.

In a lineup already built around strong on-base bats such as Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and Sheets, Castellanos’ ability to drive in runs would be valuable.

The true appeal of this deal, however, is not just Castellanos’ production - it’s the prospect capital Philadelphia would attach. Castellanos is significantly overpaid, and if San Diego were willing to absorb most of the contract, they would be compensated accordingly.

The Phillies would likely include at least one top-30 prospect, providing a boost to a Padres farm system that was ranked worst in baseball just last week. The move could address a present roster need while reinforcing the organization’s weakest area. Second baseman Devin Salitban (No. 14) or pitcher Wen-Hui Pan (No. 16) project as reasonable options.

That leads to the unanswered question: why would ownership approve this move?

The answer is simple. This trade could actually increase the franchise’s value during a sale. Castellanos is on an expiring contract, meaning a new owner would not be responsible for paying him.

Instead, the incoming ownership group would inherit a strengthened farm system and a roster better positioned to compete. Entering the season without a true DH would be a mistake, but adding Castellanos solidifies an already strong lineup while improving the organization’s future - all without impacting the next owner’s payroll.

This would not just be a trade. It would be an investment.