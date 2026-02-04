Ranking the Padres’ Biggest Free-Agent Losses of the Offseason

It has been a difficult offseason in San Diego, as the Padres have lost four starting players in free agency while failing to replace them. Despite losing multiple big bats and key arms, the only positive addition has been Sung-Mon Song, a backup utility man from Korea who signed a four-year, $15 million deal in December.

Beyond that, it has been a long winter of watching All-Stars move on from San Diego. Here is a ranking of the four major subtractions, from least impactful to most impactful.

4. Robert Suárez — Atlanta Braves (three years, $45 million)

The least impactful loss is still an underrated one. After signing with Atlanta in early December, it feels like fans quickly forgot about the two-time All-Star who had been a beast in the ninth inning for the past few years.

In four seasons as the Padres’ closer, Suárez threw 210 innings, recorded 77 saves and posted a 2.91 ERA with a 3.36 FIP. He now moves to a National League rival hoping to steal the Padres’ postseason spot.

Context is why Suárez ranks as the least impactful loss. Despite his talent, the Padres’ bullpen should remain elite. The ninth inning is secure with flamethrower Mason Miller set to dominate in his first full season in San Diego.

All-Stars Adrian Morejón and Jason Adam will return, Jeremiah Estrada shows no signs of regression, and young arms Bradgley Rodriguez and David Morgan appear ready for larger roles in 2026. Japanese left-hander Yuki Matsui will also look to rebound after a mediocre 2025 season.

The bullpen will be just fine.

3. Luis Arraez — San Francisco Giants (one year, $12 million)

The most recent loss stings, but it could end up benefiting the Padres. Sentimentally, Arraez represented San Diego in an All-Star Game and won a batting title in a Padres uniform. His contact presence at the top of the lineup will be missed.

It also hurts to see him land with a division rival. Losing a player to another National League team is one thing, but if Arraez bounces back from a poor 2025 season in San Francisco, the Padres will feel that pain often.

The Padres are also left with a glaring hole at designated hitter. Gavin Sheets is expected to take over at first base, and Manny Machado cannot DH consistently because there are no capable backup third basemen on the roster.

That said, Arraez was a negative asset in 2025. His 105 wRC+ was respectable, but he hit just eight home runs, posted an on-base percentage below .330 and graded as one of the the worst defenders in baseball. Regardless of who replaces his at-bats, there is a real chance losing Arraez benefits San Diego. He ranks higher than Suárez because he plays a needed position and joined a division rival.

2. Dylan Cease — Toronto Blue Jays (seven years, $210 million)

Losing Cease is the most complicated situation of the offseason. The Padres paid a steep prospect price to acquire him in 2024, and losing him is disappointing. He also finished second on the team in innings pitched in 2025 with 168, joining Nick Pivetta as the only Padres pitchers to exceed 135 innings.

That workload is why his departure hurts. The rotation has promise entering 2026, but it is riddled with question marks. Michael King and Joe Musgrove could be strong, but both carry injury histories, and Musgrove is returning after missing an entire season due to Tommy John surgery.

The back end of the rotation features Randy Vásquez and J.P. Sears, both of whom project for ERAs north of 4.80. Cease, meanwhile, was more unlucky than ineffective in 2025. Despite a 4.55 ERA, his FIP and xFIP both sat at 3.56, while his xERA was 3.46. A .320 BABI is almost entirely responsible for his struggles.

On the other hand, his contract is massive. Toronto signed Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal. Regardless of his bad luck, paying more than $200 million for a pitcher coming off a 4.55 ERA season is not something the Padres should have done.

Still, with no meaningful rotation replacements added, the loss of Cease ranks second.

1. Ryan O’Hearn — Pittsburgh Pirates (two years, $29 million)

The loss of Ryan O’Hearn is the failure of the offseason. Everything about it is bad for the Padres.

His new team, the Pirates, may have struggled in 2025, but they had an active winter and will be firmly in the mix for a postseason spot. A full season of Paul Skenes paired with an improved lineup makes a Pittsburgh resurgence very real.

The contract was also affordable. Unlike Cease, it was entirely reasonable to pay O’Hearn roughly $15 million per year. He hit 17 home runs and posted a 127 wRC+ last season.

Speaking of last season, the Padres acquired O’Hearn at the 2025 trade deadline, sending six prospects to the Orioles for him and Ramón Laureano, only to lose half that value in free agency months later.

And once again, the designated hitter problem looms. With Sheets moving to first base, the Padres are left without a true DH. No Arraez and no O’Hearn is a disastrous outcome for the 2026 lineup.