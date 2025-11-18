Padres' Intentions Revealed Regarding Luis Arraez Free Agency

The San Diego Padres have a lengthy list of roster needs and several free agents they want to keep, which forces the front office to make tough decisions.

Their most affordable and realistic free agent is Luis Arraez, the first baseman who provides one of the best contact bats in baseball and an important voice in the clubhouse, but not much else.

He lacks presence on the basepaths, fields the ball below average, and lacks power in his hitting.

Still, the Padres players and front office have spoken highly of Arraez, and many people within the organization have requested his return.

Arraez is hitting the market after a down year where he slashed .292/.327/.392 with a .719 OPS that grades out to a 99 OPS+.

He only hit eight home runs and drove in 61 RBIs despite playing 154 games. His 1.2 bWAR shows he still has value to a team, even if it might not be highly valued in free agency.

Despite his limitations, according to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Padres have "interest" in keeping Arraez and figuring out if the parties can reach a new deal.

At the end of the Padres' season last October, Arraez said he was "100 percent" about wanting to return, though he was well aware that in the business of baseball, things can get complicated.

“I know it’s my last year here. I’ll be a free agent. But hey, this team is special. They gave me a lot of opportunities. Especially the fans — the fans supported me a lot. I want to say thanks to them,” Arraez said.

“We haven’t had conversations. I think they don’t want to talk about that right now. Especially me — I don’t want to talk about that right now because everybody’s sad after the loss. But I’ll be open to whatever.”

If the Padres don't sign him, other teams will likely need a contact specialist like Arraez. He can provide coverage at first base, second base, and designated hitter, which may limit his options and value, although the former batting champion should still receive many calls from a variety of teams looking for his services.

