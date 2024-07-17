Padres at the All-Star Game: Jurickson Profar, Jackson Merrill Chip In
San Diego Padres All-Stars Jurickson Profar and Jackson Merrill each collected one hit for the National League, and Robert Suarez struck out both batters he faced in the National League's 5-3 loss to the American League.
Profar also made a nice running catch in left field to track down a Marcus Semien fly ball, preserving the early shutout bid.
Profar was elected a starter by the fans. Merrill was chosen as a reserve. Suarez was the only NL pitcher with multiple strikeouts in the game at Globe Life Field. All three were first-time All-Stars.
Padres infielder Luis Arraez was held out of the game because of a jammed thumb.
Profar's single started an NL rally for three runs in the third inning, capped by a three-run homer by Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
“That felt really good,” Profar told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It felt like something I was doing regularly for my own team – start an inning right there.”
In Profar’s next at-bat, he grounded out against Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcer Garrett Crochet.
“He’s nasty,” Profar told Acee. “I was bummed to not get a hit right there.”
Overall, it was a strong showing from the three Padres in Arlington.
“It was a great experience,” Profar told Acee. “I’m going to try to do it every year. It gave me a push to keep working and trying to get better.”