Inside The Padres

Padres at the All-Star Game: Jurickson Profar, Jackson Merrill Chip In

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League outfielder Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres (10) and National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers (17) celebrate after Ohtani hits a three run home rune against the American League during the third inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League outfielder Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres (10) and National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers (17) celebrate after Ohtani hits a three run home rune against the American League during the third inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

San Diego Padres All-Stars Jurickson Profar and Jackson Merrill each collected one hit for the National League, and Robert Suarez struck out both batters he faced in the National League's 5-3 loss to the American League.

Profar also made a nice running catch in left field to track down a Marcus Semien fly ball, preserving the early shutout bid.

Profar was elected a starter by the fans. Merrill was chosen as a reserve. Suarez was the only NL pitcher with multiple strikeouts in the game at Globe Life Field. All three were first-time All-Stars.

Padres infielder Luis Arraez was held out of the game because of a jammed thumb.

Profar's single started an NL rally for three runs in the third inning, capped by a three-run homer by Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

“That felt really good,” Profar told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It felt like something I was doing regularly for my own team – start an inning right there.”

In Profar’s next at-bat, he grounded out against Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcer Garrett Crochet.

“He’s nasty,” Profar told Acee. “I was bummed to not get a hit right there.”

Overall, it was a strong showing from the three Padres in Arlington.

“It was a great experience,” Profar told Acee. “I’m going to try to do it every year. It gave me a push to keep working and trying to get better.”

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News