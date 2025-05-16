Padres Manager Gushes About Manny Machado Amid Hot Streak
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt spoke about the improvements Manny Machado has made at the plate during his 14-game hit streak.
“You’re talking about a dangerous hitter who has gotten even more dangerous, because now he’s just not chasing," Shildt said. “He’s not going to get himself out. So guys are going to run from him a little bit, rightfully so. The guys behind you can hurt you, obviously, but he’s just not going to get himself out. He’s going to make you do something in the zone. When you’ve got that kind of talent with that kind of consistent swing that’s consistently in the zone you’re seeing what you’re seeing, and that’s a guy just usually driving the ball to all parts of the field. It’s really, a special thing.”
Machado has improved his plate discipline greatly in 2025 compared to 2024, which is a big contributor to his success. His strikeout percentage dropped from 19.3% to 15.6%, and he walks four percent more often. His .410 on base percentage is the highest of his career, and well above his career average of .339. His .340 batting average is also the best of his career.
The six-time All-Star has elevated his game during this 14-game span, tallying 24 hits, one home run and nine runs batted in. It is currently the longest hitting streak in the majors.
He leads the NL in hits and sits second in batting average among qualified players behind Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. He is two games shy of his longest career hitting streak, 16 games, which he achieved with the Baltimore Orioles in 2016. The Padres are 10-4 during his hit streak.
Machado and the Padres will look to maintain their good form heading into their next series, when they host the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
