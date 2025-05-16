Padres' Michael King Calls Surprise Player 'Heart and Soul' of the Team
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King called outfielder Jackson Merrill the "heart and soul" of the team, praising the young player for the production and energy he brings to the club.
Merrill missed an extended period this season; however, since his return, he has picked up right where he left off as one of the best players in baseball.
In the seven games since returning from injury, Merrill has a batting average of .435 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven runs scored, and seven RBIs.
The Padres have gone 4-3 in those five games, and he has been a crucial part of the team's offense and defense.
“He’s incredible,” Michael King told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune.
"He’s the heart and soul of this team.”
Merrill participated in only the first 10 games of the season before being sidelined by a right hamstring injury.
In those games, he guided the Padres to an impressive 8-2 record, playing a key role in their early achievements.
The Padres maintained their performance during his absence, largely due to their solid pitching, highlighted by King's remarkable start to the season.
With Merrill sharing offensive responsibilities alongside Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Luis Arraez, the Padres may be poised to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West.
Despite having played in only 17 games, Merrill already boasts a 1.3 WAR and a wRC+ of 212. Although this represents a small sample size, it effectively highlights the strong start he has had to the season.
King, meanwhile, has a WAR of 1.3 through nine starts, posting an impressive 2.32 ERA, and is one of the most consistently solid pitchers in the majors, delivering at least five quality innings to keep the team in the game before handing the ball over to the bullpen.
King and Merrill are both set to be essential contributors to any World Series run that the Padres may undertake this year.
