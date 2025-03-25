Padres Outfielder 'Overwhelmed With Emotions' After Making First Opening Day Roster
The San Diego Padres have a full roster and finally have a completed pitching rotation.
The final roster decisions came at the expense of many talented players deserving of a spot not making the roster, but this was not lost on former fifth-round draft pick Brandon Lockridge, who secured the final bench spot on the position player roster.
The 28-year-old outfielder spoke on how hard the final roster choices were with the remaining pool of players.
More news: Padres' $14 Million All-Star Predicted to Lead NL in Key Stat Category in 2025
“It’s extremely unfortunate,” Lockridge said. “Because there’s a lot of really good players that deserve to make this team, and with just a few extra spots. So I’m really thankful to get the opportunity. Hard decisions had to be made, and the fact they trusted me with that spot, it means so much to me. I was just overwhelmed with emotions.”
Lockridge is very fortunate to get the nod for the final roster spot, but he backed things up with his bat this spring and gave the Padres no choice with his undeniable speed.
In 21 games, Lockridge had a slash line of .356/.383/.489 and an OPS of .872. He also swiped seven stolen bases and added a pair of RBIs.
“All these things kind of played into the confidence in the batter’s box," said Lockridge, "And I think at the end of the day, it comes down to confidence. Like I’ve never felt this confident in myself. There has always been this doubt in my head my entire career. … This spring just really helped build my confidence. I feel like I belong.”
More news: Padres Star Calls for San Diego to Get NFL Team Again
His spring production made it clear that he belongs on the roster, but if he can keep up these numbers, the 28-year-old will prove that he deserves to stay in the majors.
In 104 Triple-A contests last season, Lockridge batted .306/.410/.397 with an OPS of .807, adding 45 RBIs and 46 stolen bases.
The Pensacola, FL native will hope to make a name for himself at Petco Park this season, and become a mainstay for the Friars.
More news: Padres Have Made Shocking Decision for Final Opening Day Position Player Roster Spot
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.