Inside The Padres

Padres Outfielder 'Overwhelmed With Emotions' After Making First Opening Day Roster

Gabe Smallson

Feb 25, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Brandon Lockridge (28) runs to third base against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Brandon Lockridge (28) runs to third base against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres have a full roster and finally have a completed pitching rotation.

The final roster decisions came at the expense of many talented players deserving of a spot not making the roster, but this was not lost on former fifth-round draft pick Brandon Lockridge, who secured the final bench spot on the position player roster.

The 28-year-old outfielder spoke on how hard the final roster choices were with the remaining pool of players.

More news: Padres' $14 Million All-Star Predicted to Lead NL in Key Stat Category in 2025

“It’s extremely unfortunate,” Lockridge said. “Because there’s a lot of really good players that deserve to make this team, and with just a few extra spots. So I’m really thankful to get the opportunity. Hard decisions had to be made, and the fact they trusted me with that spot, it means so much to me. I was just overwhelmed with emotions.”

Lockridge is very fortunate to get the nod for the final roster spot, but he backed things up with his bat this spring and gave the Padres no choice with his undeniable speed.

In 21 games, Lockridge had a slash line of .356/.383/.489 and an OPS of .872. He also swiped seven stolen bases and added a pair of RBIs.

“All these things kind of played into the confidence in the batter’s box," said Lockridge, "And I think at the end of the day, it comes down to confidence. Like I’ve never felt this confident in myself. There has always been this doubt in my head my entire career. … This spring just really helped build my confidence. I feel like I belong.”

More news: Padres Star Calls for San Diego to Get NFL Team Again

His spring production made it clear that he belongs on the roster, but if he can keep up these numbers, the 28-year-old will prove that he deserves to stay in the majors.

In 104 Triple-A contests last season, Lockridge batted .306/.410/.397 with an OPS of .807, adding 45 RBIs and 46 stolen bases.

The Pensacola, FL native will hope to make a name for himself at Petco Park this season, and become a mainstay for the Friars.

More news: Padres Have Made Shocking Decision for Final Opening Day Position Player Roster Spot

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News