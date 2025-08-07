Paige Bueckers Had Savage Reaction to Girlfriend Azzi Fudd’s First Pitch at MLB Game
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers doesn't hold back against her WNBA opponents on the court—and she doesn't seem to hold back against her own girlfriend either.
UConn guard Azzi Fudd shared a rare detail about her mostly private relationship with Bueckers during Thursday's debut episode of her podcast, Fudd Around and Find Out. Fudd was discussing her first pitch at a Washington Nationals game in July, which at the time elicited a decent review from Bueckers: "8/10," Bueckers wrote, rating the pitch on social media.
But, the Wings star revealed her true feelings about Fudd's pitch afterward.
"Actually I'm happy about [the 8/10 rating]," Fudd said. "Because I think someone showed her the real video, and she was really disappointed that it hit the ground and she was like, 'You know what? At least you're pretty.'"
Bueckers confirmed her relationship to Fudd during WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis last month, though it's not clear exactly how long the two have been dating.
Fudd, who's entering her final season with the Huskies, has since become a regular mainstay at Wings games cheering on the Rookie of the Year frontrunner. Bueckers has put up 20 or more points in her last four games for the Wings, but Dallas has gone 1-3 in that span and currently sit second to last in the league with a 8-22 record.