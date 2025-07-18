Paige Bueckers Appears to Confirm Rumors She’s Dating Former UConn Teammate Azzi Fudd
Paige Bueckers arrived in Indianapolis in style on Thursday night, drawing plenty of attention for her orange carpet fit ahead of her first career WNBA All-Star game this weekend.
Bueckers also drew attention for a casual interview she had with a fan who runs the TikTok account, @wagtalk, during which she appeared to confirm that she was in a relationship with former UConn Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd.
"How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?" the fan asked Bueckers. "Are you ready?"
"Alright," Bueckers replied, with a big smile.
While Bueckers didn't outright call Fudd her significant other, she didn't deny it, either. And at this point in the "Pazzi" timeline, there's a heaping pile of evidence—also known as "soft launches"—to suggest that the two have been together for at least a few weeks now.
Most recently, Bueckers shared a telling reaction to Fudd's look at the ESPYs on her social media. The two were also seen holding hands before a Wings road game earlier this season. There's the playfully flirty TikTok videos, the sweet selfies in between Bueckers' Wings games, and the fact that they seem to be wearing necklaces with initials of each other's names.
And Fudd herself even appeared to confirm their relationship a month ago when she shared a photo of her phone case, which read "paige bueckers' girlfriend."
What was once a blossoming friendship made stronger by Bueckers’s and Fudd’s similar injury recovery journeys years ago in Storrs has seemingly become something much more. When Fudd, who decided to return to the Huskies for one last dance next season, potentially gets drafted in 2026, there'll be a new power couple in the W. And we, for one, couldn't be happier to see it.