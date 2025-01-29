SI

Paul Skenes Provides Explanation for Deadpan Facial Expression That Became a Meme

Skenes shared a laugh with Seth Meyers over his viral meme.

Mike McDaniel

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes react to the Rookie of the Year announcement.
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes react to the Rookie of the Year announcement. / MLB Network
In this story:

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes burst onto the scene in 2024, quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in baseball upon his midseason call up to the big leagues from the minors.

Skenes, who was widely regarded as a can't-miss prospect, proved to be every bit of the pltcher the scouts were imagining he would be when he arrived to Pittsburgh's big league club. Skenes won National League Rookie of the Year, started the MLB All-Star Game for the National League and was named a finalist for the Cy Young Award after posting an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts over 133.0 innings pitched.

Skenes also became a bit of a meme on social media thanks to his deadpan reaction to news that he was the National League Rookie of the Year. Skenes, who was staring dead into the camera, didn't have much of a reaction while his girlfriend Livvy Dunne reacted with excitement.

Skenes cleared up the viral moment in an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"Yeah I think people mistook the facial expressions and all that for indifference. I would say it was composure for sure," Skenes said with a smile.

Skenes will be on the cover of MLB The Show 25 when the video game hits stores in March, and is certainly in for a big second season as he enters 2025 as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

More of the Latest Around the MLB

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB