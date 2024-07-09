MLB Insider Reveals Details About Phillies' Trade Deadline Plans
The 2024 MLB season is nearing the All-Star break, which also means that the MLB trade deadline is right around the corner. With just a few weeks left before the deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies have become one of the most active teams in the rumor mill.
As of right now, the Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball. By record, they're the best team.
While they don't have to make any moves, there are a couple of areas that the team could look to upgrade. One of them is in the outfield and the other is in the bullpen.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray has revealed major details about Philadelphia's trade deadline plans. He seems to think the Phillies could be in the market to make a major move for the offense.
"I think the Phillies, if they want to, they can go out and get anyone they want. They have the prospect capital to get it done. They have a need for another outfielder that would even allow them to get a Luis Robert Jr. type. I think it makes sense. I don't think it's the most likely thing in the world if the White Sox are going to ask for the moon and back for Robert... If there's one thing we know about Dave Dombrowski, he's not afraid to make a big move. He's not afraid to deal prospects to try and upgrade the Major League roster if he deems the person or player too good to pass on."
Luis Robert Jr. is a name that has popped up in many trade rumors connected to the team. He would provide a lot of power to the lineup, although there are major concerns about his ability to stay healthy.
Another name that has been thrown around heavily in rumors connected to Philadelphia is relief pitcher Tanner Scott.
Murray also revealed some thoughts about the Phillies pursuing bullpen help.
"I think they need to add somebody. We saw what happened last year with Craig Kimbrel. It wasn't him singlehandedly, but he played a big part in the Phillies not making the World Series. The Phillies were in position to beat the Diamondbacks in that series... I don't think the Phillies want to make that mistake again."
Obviously, the team is expected to be very busy in the coming weeks.
Philadelphia has dominant all season long. They aren't going to hold back from making moves that will improve their chances of winning a championship.
Fans better buckle up, as things could get very interesting in the near future. The Phillies are in an amazing position this season and could exit the deadline in an even better place.