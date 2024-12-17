New Idea Sees Philadelphia Phillies Make Blockbuster Trade To Acquire Luis Robert
The Philadelphia Phillies have been very quiet to begin the MLB offseason.
While it is still expected they will make some sizable moves, the silence has been making fans anxious.
Despite a lack of moves being made by the Phillies, there are still plenty of talented players available in free agency, and the trade market has been active to this point as well.
Coming into the winter, Philadelphia was a team expected to have interest in acquiring a big bat. They have been connected to a couple of sluggers in free agency, but there is one potential trade target they could still consider pursuing.
Ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, the Phillies were constantly connected to a potential trade for Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
Nothing ended up coming from those rumors, but could they heat up again during the offseason?
So far, the White Sox have pulled off one blockbuster trade, sending starting pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox. If the right deal was offered, it seems likely that they would move on from Robert as well.
Zach Pressnell of Newsweek has suggested a blockbuster trade idea that would finally send Robert to Philadelphia.
In his trade proposal, the Phillies would acquire Robert in exchange for outfielder Justin Crawford, shortstop Bryan Rincon, and outfielder Emaarion Boyd.
Crawford is the No. 3 prospect in the Philadelphia system, Rincon is the No. 10-ranked prospect, and Boyd is ranked No. 23.
Would that be too much to give up for Robert?
That all depends on what the Phillies think they can do with his development.
During this past season, the 27-year-old outfielder played in just 100 games. He struggled to stay on the field and hit just 14 home runs and drove in 35 RBI while slashing .224/.278/.379.
Looking back at the 2023 campaign, he played in 145 games. He also clubbed 38 home runs to go along with 80 RBI and a slash line of .264/.315/.542.
If Philadelphia were acquiring the 2023 version of Robert, this would be a very smart move.
Making a move for him would require some risk. There is no telling what kind of player he will end up turning into, however, for the Phillies, his bat could be the missing piece to the puzzle.
All of this is just an idea that could make sense.
Philadelphia may not even be interested in pursuing a trade for Robert.
If they are, this would be one potential trade package that could make sense.