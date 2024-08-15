New Philadelphia Phillies Prospect List Stands Pat
The Philadelphia Phillies, like other teams, got a fresh update to their top 30 MLB Pipeline list, but there weren't many shakeups throughout it. Aside from losing players like George Klassen over the trade deadline, their system is strong enough that trading a prospect a lot of people liked didn't change the top five.
The first notable change to the top five was that right-handed pitcher Mick Abel fell out, but he only dropped to number six, so he can't be considered a real faller. He's had a tough go of it this season at Triple-A, striking out less than a batter per inning and seeing his walk rate rise. He still has a good stuff, so there is a lot to be excited about.
A new entrant to the Philadelphia top five was catching prospect Eduardo Tait. Tait, 17, has made it to Single-A and is holding his own at such a young age. With nine home runs and an .843 OPS over 64 games between two levels, it's impressive to hit like that, especially considering he's a catcher.
Two of the 2024 draft picks made their debut in the top ten of the Phillies' list. Dante Nori, their first round selection, slots in at number seven. Nori was one of the top high schoolers in the class, but because he is 19, his older age scared some teams away.
Still, he has an above average hit tool and is a plus runner and defender. He has gone 1-for-4 at Single-A thus far.
Griffin Burkholder, 2024 second round pick, comes in right behind Nori at eight. Burkholder is a plus-plus runner, but still needs to work on the bat.
The biggest riser from the preseason list was right-handed pitcher Jean Cabrera, who went from unranked all the way to number 13. The 22-year-old has reached Double-A and has had a fantastic season. Over 14 starts, he has 102 strikeouts and a 3.53 ERA while throwing 97 innings.
Griff McGarry, on the other hand, fell ten spots from his initial 11 rank this year. The 25-year-old has struggled to throw strikes this season, walking 23 batters in 23.2 innings, but he has struckout 32. Unlike last season, though, he has yet to make a start this season.
When a system has players at the top like Aidan Miller, Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford at the top, it's hard to crack the top of the list. Despite that, plenty of players are making a name for themselves in the strong Phillies system.