Philadelphia Phillies Starting Outfielder Suffers Knee Injury During Recent Matchup
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a hit-or-miss start to the 2025 season, with a 10-8 record overall but a 4-6 record in their last 10 games, things have been intriguing to say the least. While they have generally remained pretty clean when it comes to early injuries, they may have a concerning one now, with starting outfielder Brandon Marsh having a knee issue recently.
A report by Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer details that the injury was from turning his knee in Wednesday's matchup, and that he will be evaluated by a doctor before the team makes a decision on what to do.
Ultimately the timeline will not be more clear until this evaluation takes place, but anything involving knees is worth being careful with.
Marsh has had a somewhat slow start to the season offensively, as in 17 games he is slashing .095/.220/.167 with five RBI, three runs, a home run, and 16 strikeouts to seven walks. His fielding has been impressive however, and will be missed if he has to be out for some time. In 123 outfield innings he has 34 putouts and a 1.000 fielding rate, both perfect in the span of reps he has had.
If he does end up missing time, the next man up on the lineup would be Johan Rojas, utilizing Nick Castellanos and Max Kepler at the other two spots for the time being. In his chances so far this year, Rojas has been very solid, slashing .278/.350/.333 with two RBI, a run, and six strikeouts to two walks.
Hopefully things pan out and Marsh is able to get back in the field sooner rather than later with a revitalized bat, but it will come down to how things trend in the coming days.