Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitchers Lead Baseball in This Impressive Statistic
There are a lot of things that the Philadelphia Phillies have done correctly during the 2024 MLB season. That is why they currently have the second most wins in baseball with 79, behind only the 80 that the Los Angeles Dodgers have.
With a nearly 100 percent chance of making the postseason, the Phillies are one of the true contenders in baseball this season.
What has helped get them to this stage? They have a lot of star power and All-Stars on the roster, but it has been the dominance of their starting pitching that has been the backbone of this team.
Philadelphia had three starting pitchers be named All-Stars this season; Zack Wheeler, Christopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez. Two relievers also made the team in Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm.
As the old theory goes, pitching wins championships. Of course, you need to score runs to win the World Series as well, but if you can limit the number of runs your opponent is scoring, it certainly makes it easier to advance.
Luckily for the Phillies, that is arguably the strongest part of their team. This is a pitching staff that is deep and talented. In the starting rotation, Philadelphia can match up with any team in baseball.
Wheeler is a Cy Young Award candidate, Suarez and Sanchez have both been dominant for stretches and that is before even getting to the team’s stalwart, Aaron Nola.
What separates this group from any other rotation in baseball is their propensity to pitch deep into games. That is important once the playoffs roll around as managers don’t want to burn out their bullpens.
That is something Rob Thomson doesn’t have to worry about as much as other managers. He has some workhorses in his rotation that he is comfortable with allowing to pitch deep into games.
In fact, the Phillies have recorded the most complete games in baseball this season with five. BrooksGate shared one stat that for every team in baseball that they are leading the league in and that was the statistic chosen for Philadelphia.
There have been only 24 in the Majors this season and only five other teams have multiple complete games from their staff. Sanchez has two, tying him with Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays and Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves for the most in baseball.
15 teams have yet to have a complete game recorded as we enter the final month of the 2024 campaign.