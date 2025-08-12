Phillies vs. Reds Tuesday Betting Preview - NL East leaders look for 5th straight victory
The Philadelphia Phillies (69-49) continue their three-game series at Great American Ballpark on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds (62-58) at 6:40 p.m. ET.
MATCHUP NOTES
The Phillies scored four runs in the eighth inning to extend their hot streak to four games in a 4-1 triumph over the Reds on Monday.
The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Cincinnati wouldn't score a run the rest of the game.
Weston Wilson and Trea Turner drove in runs to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead, followed by Kyle Schwarber's 42nd homer of the season to put Philadelphia up 4-1.
The Phillies picked up a half-game on the idle Mets to move six games ahead of New York for first place in the NL East.
The Reds slipped two games back of the Mets for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
PITCHING MATCHUP
Ranger Suarez (8-5, 2.94 ERA) has pitched significantly better away from Citizens Bank Park this season. The Phillies' southpaw owns a 4.47 home ERA after he allowed five earned runs in 6.1 innings of a 5-1 defeat to the Orioles last Wednesday.
On the road, Suarez's ERA shrinks to 1.48 and his opponents batting average sits at .204. In six of eight away outings, Suarez has given up one earned run or less.
Suarez shut down the Cincinnati lineup on July 5 in a 5-1 home victory. The Venezuelan native scattered five hits and allowed the lone Reds run, while striking out six batters.
The Reds send out right-hander Brady Singer (9-9, 4.53 ERA), who has seen plenty of ups and downs in his first season since coming over from Kansas City.
Singer won his first four decisions of the season, but he is 3-6 in his past nine decisions since the beginning of June.
The veteran put together a pair of solid home outings in wins over the Rays and Braves. However, he was touched up for four runs in less than four innings of work in a loss at Pittsburgh last Thursday.
Singer faced the Phillies last season as a member of the Royals and it was a start to forget. Philadelphia roughed up Singer with 11 hits and five runs in five innings of an 11-2 rout.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
Suarez has finished Under his strikeout prop in three of four starts since the All-Star break. However, he has eclipsed his K prop in seven of eight road outings, including seven strikeouts or more in four of the past five on the highway.
Singer went through a nine-start stretch from April 30 through June 14 in which he finished below his strikeout prop. He has stepped up at home of late with a 4-1 Over mark to his K prop in his past five outings at Great American Ballpark.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
In 17 starts this season, Suarez has compiled a 9-5-3 mark in the first five innings. On the road, Suarez has trailed only once, going 5-1-2, while allowing one run or less seven times.
Singer began the season with a solid 4-1 record in the first five innings. But that number has gone backwards as Cincinnati is 4-10-4 in the opening five innings in Singer's past 18 trips to the mound.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings opened the Phillies as -157 road favorites and the total at 9 runs.
The Reds are 5-1 to the Under in the first five innings in Singer's last six home starts.
Pair that with Suarez's success on the road, let's look for a low-scoring first five innings on Tuesday in Cincinnati.
BEST BET: Phillies/Reds F5 Under 4.5 Runs (+105)